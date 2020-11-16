'Natuwa pero nahihiya': Sinas thanks Duterte for defense of 'maÃ±anita'

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-minted PNP chief, Police Gen. Debold Sinas, thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for defending him despite his violation of quarantine protocols during the enhanced community quarantine in May.

Earlier on Sunday, no less than President Duterte signaled his intent to pardon Sinas for his violations—despite not having the power to do so yet, and in contrary to earlier Palace statements that Sinas would not be cleared amid the chief executive's defense.

Speaking at his first flag-raising ceremony as chief of the national police on Monday, Sinas said that he had mixed emotions over the president's pronouncement, his second defense of the general since the incident first happened.

"I'd like to thank the president for the trust and confidence. I feel embarrassed and humbled that the President defended me again over the mañanita," Sinas said in mixed Filipino and English.

"I have mixed feelings. I'm glad but at the same time shy. I'm very happy for the support of the president for me as his chief PNP," he also said.

Complaint at prosecutors' office

As it stands, Sinas is facing two complaints for his mañanita controversy, both of which are still pending before the Taguig City Prosecutor's Office to this day. The case has been pointed to by many as an example of selective justice and double standards, with many others being arrested for less flagrant quarantine violations.

The general took on a much different tone after the controversy when he issued an apology but in the same breath denied the event ever happened despite his own office posting pictures of it.

In a follow-up statement, he admitted the birthday party took place, but denied there was anything wrong with it, though photographs showed that celebrators were neither wearing masks nor physical distancing despite Metro Manila being under a strict enhanced community quarantine status.

Duterte has long made clear his support for the police general even after the incident took place, calling him a "good and honest officer." Sinas himself has asserted that his controversy does not diminish his credibility as the country's top cop, urging the national police in his installation speech to "walk the talk" despite his quarantine violations.

In a taped public message on Saturday evening, the chief executive said Sinas did not commit anything that had “moral implications or malice.”

"That's on me. If he's found liable for it, I would pardon him. I didn't see anything malicious with it," Duterte said.

"It's not Sinas' fault that [his colleagues] came, he didn't know it would happen. Mañanita is a surprise, obviously he wouldn't kick them out," he added.

— Franco Luna