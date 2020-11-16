#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'Natuwa pero nahihiya': Sinas thanks Duterte for defense of 'maÃ±anita'
Photo release shows Police Gen. Debold Sinas undergoing a coronavirus swab test.
Release / PNP PIO
'Natuwa pero nahihiya': Sinas thanks Duterte for defense of 'mañanita'
(Philstar.com) - November 16, 2020 - 1:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-minted PNP chief, Police Gen. Debold Sinas, thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for defending him despite his violation of quarantine protocols during the enhanced community quarantine in May. 

Earlier on Sunday, no less than President Duterte signaled his intent to pardon Sinas for his violations—despite not having the power to do so yet, and in contrary to earlier Palace statements that Sinas would not be cleared amid the chief executive's defense. 

Speaking at his first flag-raising ceremony as chief of the national police on Monday, Sinas said that he had mixed emotions over the president's pronouncement, his second defense of the general since the incident first happened. 

READ: Duterte clears Sinas over mañanita controversy

"I'd like to thank the president for the trust and confidence. I feel embarrassed and humbled that the President defended me again over the mañanita," Sinas said in mixed Filipino and English.

"I have mixed feelings. I'm glad but at the same time shy. I'm very happy for the support of the president for me as his chief PNP," he also said.

Complaint at prosecutors' office

As it stands, Sinas is facing two complaints for his mañanita controversy, both of which are still pending before the Taguig City Prosecutor's Office to this day. The case has been pointed to by many as an example of selective justice and double standards, with many others being arrested for less flagrant quarantine violations. 

The general took on a much different tone after the controversy when he issued an apology but in the same breath denied the event ever happened despite his own office posting pictures of it.

In a follow-up statement, he admitted the birthday party took place, but denied there was anything wrong with it, though photographs showed that celebrators were neither wearing masks nor physical distancing despite Metro Manila being under a strict enhanced community quarantine status.

Duterte has long made clear his support for the police general even after the incident took place, calling him a "good and honest officer." Sinas himself has asserted that his controversy does not diminish his credibility as the country's top cop, urging the national police in his installation speech to "walk the talk" despite his quarantine violations. 

In a taped public message on Saturday evening, the chief executive said Sinas did not commit anything that had “moral implications or malice.”

"That's on me. If he's found liable for it, I would pardon him. I didn't see anything malicious with it," Duterte said. 

"It's not Sinas' fault that [his colleagues] came, he didn't know it would happen. Mañanita is a surprise, obviously he wouldn't kick them out," he added.

Franco Luna 

DEBOLD SINAS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Suing dam operator for flood damage has precedent
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
To sue a dam operator for sudden and unadvised release of water from its facility may be a prudent recourse, as shown by previous...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque slammed for jam session in wake of Ulysses
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
Fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas has slammed presidential spokesman Harry Roque over...
Headlines
fbfb
'Act now or step down': Ateneo students sign mass student strike, protest gov't response to Ulysses, COVID-19
1 day ago
"We believe that things cannot continue business as usual. We can no longer stomach the ever-rising number of deaths due to...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, Robredo visit Cagayan
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday made separate visits to Cagayan to condole with families of those...
Headlines
fbfb
Alvarez bolts Duterte’s PDP-Laban party
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez yesterday served notice that he was leaving the ruling PDP-Laban party of his friend President...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: Using generators indoors can kill, cause long-term damage
1 hour ago
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reiterated Monday that carbon monoxide—a colorless and odorless gas—can...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo backs probe into oversights that may have led to Cagayan Valley floods
2 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo said while the flooding was caused by a “confluence of many factors,” she said there...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants Cagayan mining, logging probed
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday ordered the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to look into the mining and logging...
Headlines
fbfb
House resumes session, to ratify 2021 budget
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
After a monthlong break, the House of Representatives will resume session today to focus on priority bills and the immediate...
Headlines
fbfb
Ulysses death toll hits 69; 1.7 million affected
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
The official death toll of Typhoon Ulysses has risen to 69, with over 1.7 million people directly affected by its onslaught...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with