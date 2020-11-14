NTF-ELCAC spox baselessly red-tags CNN Philippines for sharing student org's donation drive

MANILA, Philippines — A spokesperson for the controversial anti-communist task force baselessly red-tagged CNN Philippines for sharing a donation drive by a leftist student organization for victims of Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) and Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco).

National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson Lorraine Marie Badoy flagged the TV network for sharing on Twitter the League of Filipino Students’ (LFS) call for donations.

Badoy accused, without proof, the LFS of being a “known front” of the Communist Party of the Philippines, its armed wing the New People’s Army, and the coalition of underground communist organizations, the National Democratic Front.

???? ALERT ????



NTF-ELCAC's Lorraine Badoy baselessly red-tags @CNNPhilippines alongside LFS for launching a relief ops for victims of #UlyssesPH



Meanwhile, LFS continues to take part of relief ops and gather donations.



For interested volunteers, please do not hesitate to DM us! pic.twitter.com/72PNwJQS2E — League of Filipino Students (@LFSPhilippines) November 13, 2020

Membership in the CPP is not illegal, as the Anti-Subversion Law has been repealed. These groups have also not yet been declared as terrorists by local courts.

Rights groups have also warned against red-tagging, as those accused can be exposed to harassment, threats to life and even death.

READ: As Senate holds hearing on red-tagging, Amnesty urges end to 'deadly practice'

Badoy then went on to ask if it is true that there is an LFS and College Editors Guild of the Philippines, a campus journalism organization, “cell” in CNN Philippines. There is none.

This is not the first time that members of the NTF-ELCAC baselessly red-tagged media organizations.

In a recent appearance on One News’ “The Chiefs,” Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., another spokesperson for the NTF-ELCAC, baselessly claimed that communist rebels have “infiltrated” all media outlets, with some of them even supposedly ascending to management posts.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines decried Parlade’s statement, saying that he has “painted a virtual target on everyone who mans the country’s newsdesks and newsrooms” and has “slandered the whole industry.”