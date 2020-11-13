COVID-19 infections in the Philippines breach 404,000, deaths now at 7,752

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health confirmed 1,902 more cases of novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the national caseload to 404,713.

Of the total cases recorded, 34,058 are active. Recovered patients are at 362,903, after 506 more recoveries were reported by the health department.

However, 31 new deaths were logged by the DOH, bringing the country's total death toll to 7,752.

Typhoon Ulysses struck Metro Manila and parts of Luzon this week, forcing hundreds of thousands to seek shelter in evacuation centers, where minimum health standards are harder to observe. Ulysses is the third typhoon to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in as many weeks.

Risk of infection at evacuation centers

On Friday, senators urged government agencies to provide free face masks and alcohol at shelters to keep these venues from turning into superspreader venues.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III during a virtual briefing said the health department has distributed hygiene kits, collapsible water containers, assorted medicines and face masks to the Metro Manila Center for Health Development and the Center for Health Development Calabarzon amounting to P26.8 million.

Filipinos continue to bear with the after effects of these three typhoons amid the further complications posted by the pandemic, the community quarantine for which has been in place for 243 days now.

Worldwide, 52.73 million have been struck by coronavirus and 1.29 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.