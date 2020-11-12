#VACCINEWATCHPH
'Ulysses' forces LRT, MRT-3, PNR to suspend service
(Philstar.com) - November 12, 2020 - 8:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Train operations in Metro Manila's four rail systems were suspended on Thursday after typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) drenched the capital region overnight.

In a statement, the transport department said the Light Rail Transit lines 1 and 2, Metro Rail Transit-3 and Philippine National Railways will not be running until further notice. “We will advise resumption of railway operations once all systems checks are done and cleared,” the department said.

In its latest update on 8 a.m., weather forecasters said Typhoon Ulysses was in the vicinity of southwestern Nueva Ecija, a province north of Metro Manila. The typhoon previously made three landfalls in Quezon province and prompted evacuations in Marikina City where water in the river is fast rising and inundating homes. 

The cyclone battered Metro Manila, Southern Luzon and Central Luzon with destructive winds and intense rainfall overnight. The capital region stays under Signal No. 3.

