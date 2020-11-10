#VACCINEWATCHPH
Signal No. 2 raised in Bicol provinces as 'Ulysses' intensifies
(Philstar.com) - November 10, 2020 - 6:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Tuesday placed several provinces in Bicol Region under Signal No. 2 after Tropical Storm Ulysses intensified ahead of a possible landfall and turning into a severe tropical storm. 

The weather bureau in its latest bulletin said "Ulysses" was closing in on the said area, having been last spotted at 375 km east northeast of Virac in Catanduanes or 500 km east of Daet in Camarines Norte.

It now carries the strength of 85 kph peak winds and gusts of up to 105 kph, as it moves northwestward at a speed of 15 kph.

PAGASA earlier today said "Ulysses", the 21st storm to hit the country this year, is seen to intensify into a severe tropical storm by Tuesday evening and could reach typhoon status by Wednesday.

"Ulysses" may make landfall over Quezon province on Thursday, with a close approach by Wednesday in Catanduanes-Camarines Norte area which are still reeling from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly.

As of 5 p.m. of November 10, the following areas are now under Signal No. 2 and 1: 

Signal No. 2 (61 to 120 kph winds expected in 24 hours)

  • Catanduanes
  • Sorsogon 
  • Albay
  • Camarines Sur
  • eastern portion of Camarines Norte (San Vicente, Talisay, Daet, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Basud, Mercedes

Signal No. 1 (30 to 60 kph winds expected in 36 hours) 

  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Balungao, Rosales, Santa Maria, Tayug, Asingan, San Manuel), Aurora
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Tarlac
  • Pamapanga
  • Bulacan
  • central and southern portions of Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Marcelino, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City, San Antonio) , Bataan
  • Quezon including Polillo Islands
  • Metro Manila
  • Rizal
  • Laguna
  • Cavite
  • Batangas, 
  • rest of Camarines Norte
  • Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island 
  • Northern Samar, 
  • northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)       
  • northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

The tail-end of a cold front, meanwhile, is expected to bring light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao and Ilocos Norte, PAGASA said. 

Areas of Aurora, Quezon, Bicol, eastern and central Visayas, as well as Caraga, northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro will in turn experience light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains due to Ulysses. 

Hazards 

The weather agency has warned too that the risk of storm surge is at moderate to high over the coastal areas of CALABARZON, Aurora, Camarines provinces, Catanduanes, Albay, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga and Bataan, as well as Romblon, Marinduque, western coastal area

The weather agency has warned too that there is a moderaste to high risk of storm surge that could reach 1 to 2 meters over the coastal areas of these places: 

  • CALABARZON
  • Aurora
  • Camarines provinces
  • Catanduanes
  • Albay
  • Metro Manila
  • Bulacan
  • Pampangan
  • Romblon
  • Marinduque
  • western coastal area of Masbate including Burias Island
  • northern coastal areas of Occidental and Oriental Mindoro including Lubang Island

"These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and breaking waves reacahing the coast can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundiation," PAGASA said. 

Rough to very rough seas reaching between 2.5 to 5 meters will also prevail over the seaboards of northern Luzon and seaboards of Kalayaan Islands due to the northeast monsoon or Amihan's surge. 

The same could be expected over the seaboards of areas under storm warning signals, as well as the eastern seaboard of dastern Samar due to "Ulysses". 

Forecast positions 

  • Wednesday afternoon: 90 km North of Virac, Catanduanes 
  • Thursday afternoon: 110 km West of Subic, Zambales
  • Friday afternoon: 590 km West of Subic, Zambales 
  • Saturday afternoon: 985 km West of Central Luzon — Christian Deiparine

Trending
