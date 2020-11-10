Signal No. 2 raised in Bicol provinces as 'Ulysses' intensifies

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Tuesday placed several provinces in Bicol Region under Signal No. 2 after Tropical Storm Ulysses intensified ahead of a possible landfall and turning into a severe tropical storm.

The weather bureau in its latest bulletin said "Ulysses" was closing in on the said area, having been last spotted at 375 km east northeast of Virac in Catanduanes or 500 km east of Daet in Camarines Norte.

It now carries the strength of 85 kph peak winds and gusts of up to 105 kph, as it moves northwestward at a speed of 15 kph.

PAGASA earlier today said "Ulysses", the 21st storm to hit the country this year, is seen to intensify into a severe tropical storm by Tuesday evening and could reach typhoon status by Wednesday.

"Ulysses" may make landfall over Quezon province on Thursday, with a close approach by Wednesday in Catanduanes-Camarines Norte area which are still reeling from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly.

As of 5 p.m. of November 10, the following areas are now under Signal No. 2 and 1:

Signal No. 2 (61 to 120 kph winds expected in 24 hours)

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Albay

Camarines Sur

eastern portion of Camarines Norte (San Vicente, Talisay, Daet, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Basud, Mercedes

Signal No. 1 (30 to 60 kph winds expected in 36 hours)

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Balungao, Rosales, Santa Maria, Tayug, Asingan, San Manuel), Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pamapanga

Bulacan

central and southern portions of Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Marcelino, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City, San Antonio) , Bataan

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Metro Manila

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas,

rest of Camarines Norte

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Marinduque

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Northern Samar,

northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)

northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

The tail-end of a cold front, meanwhile, is expected to bring light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao and Ilocos Norte, PAGASA said.

Areas of Aurora, Quezon, Bicol, eastern and central Visayas, as well as Caraga, northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro will in turn experience light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains due to Ulysses.

Hazards

The weather agency has warned too that there is a moderaste to high risk of storm surge that could reach 1 to 2 meters over the coastal areas of these places:

CALABARZON

Aurora

Camarines provinces

Catanduanes

Albay

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Pampangan

Romblon

Marinduque

western coastal area of Masbate including Burias Island

northern coastal areas of Occidental and Oriental Mindoro including Lubang Island

"These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and breaking waves reacahing the coast can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundiation," PAGASA said.

Rough to very rough seas reaching between 2.5 to 5 meters will also prevail over the seaboards of northern Luzon and seaboards of Kalayaan Islands due to the northeast monsoon or Amihan's surge.

The same could be expected over the seaboards of areas under storm warning signals, as well as the eastern seaboard of dastern Samar due to "Ulysses".

Forecast positions