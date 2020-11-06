'Siony' crosses Itbayat; Signal No. 2 still up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Siony (international name: Atsani) crossed Itbayat town in Batanes Friday morning and is expected to leave the country’s territory within the day, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Siony passed over Misanga Island in Itbayat at around 7:50 a.m, weather forecasters said. At 7:00 a.m., it was seen 30 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

Siony has maximum sustained winds of 95 kph and gusts of up to 115 kph. It is heading west at 20 kph.

Storm signals remain hoisted over parts of Northern Luzon due to Siony.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 (damaging gale- to storm-force winds)

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 (strong breeze to near gale conditions)

Northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-lo, Allacapan, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes)

Northern portion of Apayao (Santa Marcela, Luna, Calanasan)

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos, Vintar, Pasuquin, Bacarra)

PAGASA said the passage of Siony will bring moderate to heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands, and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over areas under TCWS No. 1.

It warned that a “minimal to moderate” risk of storm surge up to two meters remains over the coastal areas of Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Rough to high seas (3 to 8 meters) will also prevail over the coastal waters of areas where TCWS No. 2 and No. 1 are raised, while areas under gale warning will experience rough to very rough seas (3 to 4 meters).

Siony is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Friday evening.

Potential ‘Tonyo’

PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area outside PAR. The weather disturbance was located 1,200 km east of Mindanao.

It is forecast to move west-northwestward or northwestward and may enter PAR Friday afternoon or evening. It is moving toward Eastern Visayas and may likely reach the area Saturday afternoon or evening.

The LPA may become Tropical Depression Tonyo within the next 48 hours.

Forecast position of Siony

Saturday morning: 310 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Sunday morning: 610 km west of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

Monday morning: 795 km west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico