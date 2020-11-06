#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
House to prioritize 5 anti-corruption bills
House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez forwarded the initial list to the Speaker, which would be included in the chamber’s legislative agenda to boost Duterte’s campaign to combat anomalies in all levels of government.
STAR/Boy Santos, file
House to prioritize 5 anti-corruption bills
Delon Porcalla (The Philippine Star) - November 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives under Speaker Lord Allan Velasco has laid out five priority bills aimed at weeding out bureaucratic corruption, which the administration of President Duterte vowed to address until 2022.

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez forwarded the initial list to the Speaker, which would be included in the chamber’s legislative agenda to boost Duterte’s campaign to combat anomalies in all levels of government.

“We initially identified five anti-corruption measures and submitted these to Speaker for his consideration. Prioritizing the passage of these proposed laws can help boost President Duterte’s renewed efforts to curb graft and corruption in the government,” Romualdez said.

He expressed hope that the House “can gear towards the passage of these bills before this year ends, or early next year.”

Among the five priority bills are House Bills 7230 of Deputy Speaker Evelina Escudero; HB 581, 6003 and 579 of Deputy Speaker Bro. Eddie Villanueva and 967 of Rep. Francis Abaya.

HB 7230 seeks to augment the Ombudsman’s share by 30 percent in any property that is forfeited by the courts in favor of the state and HB 967 aims to protect and benefit persons who would report corrupt officials and serve as witnesses.

HB 581 and 6003 require the inclusion of anti-corruption and governance education in the basic education and higher education curriculum, while HB 579 seeks to create the National Independent Commission Against Corruption as an attached agency of the Ombudsman.

All these measures, according to Romualdez, have been pending at the committee level.

“These bills intend to combat red-tape, and graft and corruption in all fronts, starting from the education of our students up to the support for informants and witnesses and the creation of a National Independent Commission Against Corruption,” Romualdez said.

In a related development, a key House official has re-filed a bill that would help protect the country from biological and non-biological threats for purposes of protecting humans, plants and animal populations, including the environment and the entire eco-system.

Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero filed House Bill 1336 borne of the fact that the Philippines is an archipelagic nation with vast coastline and porous borders, and is vulnerable to different threats or risks to its animals, plants, humans and the environment.

“The different biosecurity threats may be in the form of foreign invasive species or invasive alien species that may affect the agricultural plants and animals, or infectious diseases that affect humans,” Romero said.

HB 1336 or the Biosecurity Act of 2020 provides for a “strategic and integrated approach to analyzing and managing relevant risks” from biological and non-biological threats, according to Romero of the House’s Party-list Coalition Foundation Inc.

CORRUPTION HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Challenging times' ahead for Duterte admin if Biden wins in US polls — analyst
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
A political analyst on Tuesday said a win for US presidential candidate Joe Biden could spell "challenging times" for the...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in the Philippines breach 389,000, deaths now at 7,409
9 hours ago
(Updated 5:02 p.m.) The Department of Health confirmed 1,594 mores cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing...
Headlines
fbfb
'Siony' seen to leave PAR by Friday but new LPA in sight
7 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm 'Siony' is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, but PAGASA said a new low...
Headlines
fbfb
NTC paints rosier picture of internet connectivity in Philippines at House hearing
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
While internet speeds did improve in the Philippines, the country still lags behind the global average.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines may see 'uptick' in COVID-19 cases as holidays near — OCTA Research
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Professor Guido David urged the public to maintain the downward trend of COVID-19 cases by strictly following health protocols...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Holidays may bring uptick in COVID-19 cases – experts
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
An expert from the University of the Philippines warned against a possible resurgence of coronavirus cases during the Christmas...
Headlines
fbfb
82% of Pinoys say life quality worsened
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
With the country still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, four in every five Filipinos said their quality...
Headlines
fbfb
European Union to provide P63 million in aid for Rolly victims
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The European Union has announced a rapid emergency humanitarian aid of €1.3 million or roughly P63 million for families...
Headlines
fbfb
Siony to intensify into typhoon near Batanes
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Siony is expected to intensify into a typhoon as it passes over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands today, according...
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan bloc not doing anything illegal in Congress – Esperon
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon has conceded that the Makabayan bloc is not doing anything unlawful in Congress...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with