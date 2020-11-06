House to prioritize 5 anti-corruption bills

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives under Speaker Lord Allan Velasco has laid out five priority bills aimed at weeding out bureaucratic corruption, which the administration of President Duterte vowed to address until 2022.

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez forwarded the initial list to the Speaker, which would be included in the chamber’s legislative agenda to boost Duterte’s campaign to combat anomalies in all levels of government.

“We initially identified five anti-corruption measures and submitted these to Speaker for his consideration. Prioritizing the passage of these proposed laws can help boost President Duterte’s renewed efforts to curb graft and corruption in the government,” Romualdez said.

He expressed hope that the House “can gear towards the passage of these bills before this year ends, or early next year.”

Among the five priority bills are House Bills 7230 of Deputy Speaker Evelina Escudero; HB 581, 6003 and 579 of Deputy Speaker Bro. Eddie Villanueva and 967 of Rep. Francis Abaya.

HB 7230 seeks to augment the Ombudsman’s share by 30 percent in any property that is forfeited by the courts in favor of the state and HB 967 aims to protect and benefit persons who would report corrupt officials and serve as witnesses.

HB 581 and 6003 require the inclusion of anti-corruption and governance education in the basic education and higher education curriculum, while HB 579 seeks to create the National Independent Commission Against Corruption as an attached agency of the Ombudsman.

All these measures, according to Romualdez, have been pending at the committee level.

“These bills intend to combat red-tape, and graft and corruption in all fronts, starting from the education of our students up to the support for informants and witnesses and the creation of a National Independent Commission Against Corruption,” Romualdez said.

In a related development, a key House official has re-filed a bill that would help protect the country from biological and non-biological threats for purposes of protecting humans, plants and animal populations, including the environment and the entire eco-system.

Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero filed House Bill 1336 borne of the fact that the Philippines is an archipelagic nation with vast coastline and porous borders, and is vulnerable to different threats or risks to its animals, plants, humans and the environment.

“The different biosecurity threats may be in the form of foreign invasive species or invasive alien species that may affect the agricultural plants and animals, or infectious diseases that affect humans,” Romero said.

HB 1336 or the Biosecurity Act of 2020 provides for a “strategic and integrated approach to analyzing and managing relevant risks” from biological and non-biological threats, according to Romero of the House’s Party-list Coalition Foundation Inc.