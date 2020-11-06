#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PhilHealth disburses nearly P1 billion for in-patient care
PhilHealth has an allocation of P11 billion for 37,365 target beneficiaries. So far, 1,427 health workers and 2,188 other beneficiaries have filed hospital claims.
STAR/File
PhilHealth disburses nearly P1 billion for in-patient care
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - November 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Only a few have filed hospital claims from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., which reported having disbursed P948.721 million to cover the cost of in-patient care services for 3,615 individuals who contracted coronavirus disease 2019.

PhilHealth has an allocation of P11 billion for 37,365 target beneficiaries. So far, 1,427 health workers and 2,188 other beneficiaries have filed hospital claims.

This was contained in President Duterte’s second report to Congress on the government’s action in relation to the implementation of Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

The claimants represented only a small fraction of the 388,137 COVID positive cases recorded as of Nov. 4. There were 349,091 recoveries and 7,367 fatalities.

In the President’s 18-page report submitted Tuesday, P11.94 billion has been set aside from fiscal year 2020 Corporate Operating Budget to cover the 37,365 target beneficiaries.

Of the target beneficiaries, 14,996 are health workers and 22,369 “non-health workers.”

In the same report, the PhilHealth said it has updated its existing pneumonia package and developed a benefit package to cover the cost of inpatient care for probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

PhilHealth is extending full hospitalization coverage for health workers admitted to accredited hospitals, “in recognition of the risk they are exposed to on a day-to-day basis to help treat COVID-19 cases,” the report read.

PhilHealth also released an updated testing package that covers the cost of availing of swab tests. As of Oct. 30, the agency received 30,378 claims totaling to P169.5 million.

The state insurer said it has paid P1.616 billion for 433,263 claims from the Philippine Red Cross.

About P1.55 billion has been allocated to cover the cost of health services provided to patients in public or private facilities used as temporary community isolation units.

The report also said the government has started processing the claims for separate benefits for 449 health workers, who experienced mild or moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and are entitled to get P15,000 financial assistance each under Bayanihan 2 Act.

The Department of Health and the Department of Budget and Management are preparing the checks for payment of the benefits for public and private health workers.

There were no details in the President’s report, however, on the amounts given to beneficiaries of health professionals who succumbed to the disease while on duty. The law provides compensation of P1 million to health professionals who died of COVID-19 while on duty while those who suffered severe or critical cases of COVID-19 may claim P100,000 in benefits.

The DOH has also reported that close to P1.7-billion funds for health resources for health (HRH) approved by the DBM have been “sub-allotted/transferred” to health facilities. This covers COVID-19 referral hospitals, DOH-designated diagnostic facilities and DOH hospitals.

The DOH is continuously hiring additional HRH, with 9,821 of the approved 11,951 slots for emergency hiring already filled up.

There are a total of 21,729 dedicated beds for COVID-19 in various hospitals nationwide, with 40.88 percent bed occupancy rate. There are now 10,996 temporary treatment management facilities for COVID-19.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government reported that an additional 41,961 have been hired for contact tracing nationwide.

PHILHEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Challenging times' ahead for Duterte admin if Biden wins in US polls — analyst
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
A political analyst on Tuesday said a win for US presidential candidate Joe Biden could spell "challenging times" for the...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in the Philippines breach 389,000, deaths now at 7,409
9 hours ago
(Updated 5:02 p.m.) The Department of Health confirmed 1,594 mores cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing...
Headlines
fbfb
'Siony' seen to leave PAR by Friday but new LPA in sight
7 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm 'Siony' is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, but PAGASA said a new low...
Headlines
fbfb
NTC paints rosier picture of internet connectivity in Philippines at House hearing
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
While internet speeds did improve in the Philippines, the country still lags behind the global average.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines may see 'uptick' in COVID-19 cases as holidays near — OCTA Research
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Professor Guido David urged the public to maintain the downward trend of COVID-19 cases by strictly following health protocols...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte says 'ghost' projects rampant in DPWH
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said "ghost" projects are common inside the public works department which are being...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte 'surprised' at poll results that Philippines is among world's safest countries
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening said he was elated to learn that the Philippines had placed among the top 50...
Headlines
fbfb
Is Biden leadership good for Philippines?
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
It might be a challenge to develop a good relationship between President Duterte and former United States vice president Joe...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE monitoring establishments online
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
To ensure compliance with health protocols and labor laws, the Department of Labor and Employment continues to monitor online...
Headlines
fbfb
Holidays may bring uptick in COVID-19 cases – experts
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
An expert from the University of the Philippines warned against a possible resurgence of coronavirus cases during the Christmas...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with