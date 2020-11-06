#VACCINEWATCHPH
Senators welcome Duterte plan to defer VFA abrogation
Senate President Vicente Sotto III said the extension would allow the government to "review, rethink, and assess our defense relationship" with the US.
The STAR/Paolo Romero, file
Senators welcome Duterte plan to defer VFA abrogation
Paolo Romero (The Philippine Star) - November 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte’s plan to extend deferment of the suspension of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between the Philippines and the US would be a “good move” to allow the country to better assess the security relations between the two allies, senators said yesterday.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said the extension would allow the government to “review, rethink, and assess our defense relationship” with the US.

“It’s a good move while the executive department is reviewing the pros and cons of the agreement,” he told reporters via a messaging app.

When asked whether or not the country should forge a new VFA with the US, he said: “We might not need to do so, we can simply come to some agreements on amendments.”

Sotto said a possible amendment would be a provision on automatic US defense posture on any aggression against the Philippines.

Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III, who chairs the Senate committee on foreign relations, said Duterte has the prerogative to do what he wants to do regarding the VFA that is also subject to the action of the US.

“The Chief Executive can terminate the VFA, can suspend his decision to abrogate the VFA, can keep on extending the suspension, etc. Of course, always subject to what the other contracting state party does,” Pimentel said, noting that any amendment must be agreed on by both parties.

He added that Senate concurrence is needed whenever the president enters into a treaty for it to become binding to the country. “There will come a time when we should finally make up our mind. Do we want the US VFA or not? I will leave that decision to the executive branch.”

Sen. Francis Tolentino said the extension meant the VFA remains in force.

“The main benefit is that our security arrangements with the US would remain in place,” Tolentino said. – Romina Cabrera

