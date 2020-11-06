#VACCINEWATCHPH
NSA bucks maritime militia deployment
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - November 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon has thumbed down proposals to train Filipino fishermen as militias to help security forces protect the country’s exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.

Esperon said the deployment of Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) auxiliaries in the West Philippine Sea is not advisable amid tensions with China. He said troops from the Armed Forces of the Philippines are better equipped and trained for such task.

“In the high seas and disputed waters, it is not advisable and I do not encourage it. I would rather deploy better-trained and better equipped forces from the Philippine Navy and Air Force, Marine and Army. I would rather encourage more fishermen to be there not as militias,” he said in an interview yesterday on CNN Philippines.

He said the West Philippine Sea is a big fisheries source for the country, and should be tapped and protected.

“We would rather be protecting our exclusive economic zone and protect our fishermen doing their trade there so they can increase their output,” he added.

Echoing the position of President Duterte and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Esperon said joint exercises in the West Philippine Sea should be avoided to prevent conflict or militarization in the area.

He said military exercises would not contribute to peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Joint exercises with foreign allies, he said, may be conducted in southern waters or even in the eastern seaboard towards the Philippine Rise.

