30 more Filipinos abroad get COVID-19; total now at 11,410
In this Sept. 29, 2020, photo, the officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs welcome home 16 stranded Filipino seafarers and three land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from China.
Release/DFA
(Philstar.com) - November 5, 2020 - 8:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials on Thursday reported 30 new coronavirus infections among Filipinos abroad which had originated from Asia and Europe. 

The development brings the number of Filipinos with the COVID-19 to 11,410 since the DFA first reported virus patients in February, a month before the outbreak in the Philippines began. 

The fatality count has stayed at 828 on November 5 with no new deaths reported today. 

Seven patients, meanwhile, were added to the list of recoveries now totaling to 7,364. Figures from officials also showed that 3,218 are still receiving treatment. 

Middle East and Africa in its 32 countries account for the most number of cases at 7,492, with deaths at 543 and recoveries at 4,617. 

Asia follows with 1,843 infections, 1,301 recoveries and keeping its deaths to nine. 

Europe, which had been named as the epicenter of the virus by the World Health Organization, has 1,259 cases in 19 countries, 97 deaths and 965 persons who got well. 

Americas' 816 Filipino cases put it at last, but its death toll of 179 is the second highest next only to Middle East. The continent in its 10 countries have 481 recoveries too. 

Coronavirus cases around the world have breached 48 million, a huge jump from the 47.5 million reported just a day before. 

Global deaths have stood at 1.2 million while recoveries are at 31.9 million, per figures from the John Hopkins University and Medicine. 

The United States, India, Brazil, Russia and France are the countries with the highest number of infections. Just on Wednesday, America reported 100,000 new virus cases, the most number of infections it has reported in a day to bring its total to 9.4 million. 

The Philippines which has placed consistently among the Top 20 nations with the highest cases, has since fallen to the 24th spot. — Christian Deiparine

