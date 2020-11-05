#VACCINEWATCHPH
'Siony' seen to leave PAR by Friday but new LPA in sight
This satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm 'Siony' which was last spotted east of Batanes.
RAMMB
(Philstar.com) - November 5, 2020 - 5:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Siony is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, but PAGASA said a new low pressure area may enter the country on the same day. 

In its latest weather bulletin, the weather bureau said "Siony" slightly intensified and was last seen at 340 kilometers east of Basco in Batanes. 

It now carries a maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 125 kph, as it continues to move westward at a speed of 20 kph. 

PAGASA said "Siony" will likely pass over Batanes and Babuyan Islands on Friday morning and will turn towards the southwest as it leaves the country. 

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the norther portion of Ilocos Norte, northern and eastern coastal areas of mainland Cagayan will experience strong winds due to the prevailing northeasterlies. 

Light to moderate with ocassional heavy rainshowers, meanwhile, will be seen over most parts of Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas and Mindanao due to Siony's extension and the Intertropical Convergence Zone. 

As of afternoon of November 5, the following areas are still under storm signal warnings:

Signal No. 2 ( 61 to 120 kmh winds prevailing in 24 hours) 

  • Batanes
  • Babuyan Islands 

Signal No. 1 (30 to 60 kmh winds prevailing in 36 hours) 

  • northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes)
  • northern portion of Apayao (Santa Marcela, Luna, Calanasan)
  • northern portion of Ilocos Norte  (Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos, Vintar, Pasuquin, Bacarra) 

Emerging LPA 

Weather forecasters also said that they are monitoring a new weather disturbance in what has been weeks of new storms entering the country since the onset of La Niña was declared. 

RELATEDLa Niña amid pandemic: What local governments, communities can do to prepare

PAGASA said the LPA was spotted at 1,770 km east of Visayas and could enter the country by Friday afternoon or evening. 

It is also likely to become a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, and will move in a northwestward direction towards eastern Visayas and the eastern section of southern Luzon. 

Should it enter the Philippines, it will become the 20th storm to hit the country this 2020. PAGASA has said too that one to three more weather disturbances are expected this November. 

'Siony' forecast positions

  • Friday afternoon: 150 km West Northwest of Basco, Batanes 
  • Saturday afternoon: 495 km West Northwest of Basco, Batanes
  • Sunday afternoon: 910 km West of Northern Luzon 

— Christian Deiparine

PHILIPPINE ATMOSPHERIC GEOPHYSICAL AND ASTRONOMICAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION
