#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
China bars entry of non-Chinese visitors from Philippines over COVID-19 concern
Chinese passengers bound for Xiamen, China wear personal protective equipment suits as they wait for their flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on June 12, 2020.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
China bars entry of non-Chinese visitors from Philippines over COVID-19 concern
(Philstar.com) - November 5, 2020 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — China has temporarily suspended entry of non-Chinese nationals traveling from the Philippines even if they hold valid visas and residence permits, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said Thursday.

“The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of COVID-19,” the embassy said in a statement.

Only those with diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be covered by the suspension. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in the Philippines with visas issued after November 3, 2020 will not be also affected.

“Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at Chinese Embassy or Consulates,” the embassy said.

On September 28, China allowed all foreigners with valid residence permits to enter the country.

Reuters reported that China has also announced stringent border restrictions on travelers from United Kingdom and Britain.

The Philippines has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. The country is still reporting thousands of new cases every day although the average daily figure has gone down by 25% in the past two weeks, the Department of Health said.

Meanwhile, Belgium and the United Kingdom returned to lockdown as European nations counter a renewed surge in coronavirus infections.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said the restrictions will be assessed “in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.”

Mainland China, where the new coronavirus emerged late last year, has over 86,000 cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Challenging times' ahead for Duterte admin if Biden wins in US polls — analyst
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
A political analyst on Tuesday said a win for US presidential candidate Joe Biden could spell "challenging times" for the...
Headlines
fbfb
4 in 5 Filipinos say quality of life got worse in past year – SWS
6 hours ago
SWS said the September 2020 score was among the worst trends in survey history, having recorded -78 in May and -72 in July...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte may again suspend VFA abrogation
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte may opt to call for a second suspension of the abrogation process for the Visiting Forces Agreement with...
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan bloc not doing anything illegal in Congress, Esperon admits
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon conceded Thursday that the leftist Makabayan bloc is not doing anything illegal...
Headlines
fbfb
Airlines told: Do not board travelers to Philippines without visa
1 day ago
The Bureau of Immigration has reminded airlines not to allow foreign nationals intending to go the Philippines to board the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Siony' seen to leave PAR by Friday but new LPA in sight
11 minutes ago
Severe Tropical Storm 'Siony' is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, but PAGASA said a new low...
Headlines
fbfb
With two high-profile tasks, Guevarra assures DOJ has enough lawyers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 minutes ago
The Department of Justice is currently handling two high-profile investigations for the Duterte government, but Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
NTC paints rosier picture of internet connectivity in Philippines at House hearing
By Xave Gregorio | 24 minutes ago
While internet speeds did improve in the Philippines, the country still lags behind the global average.
Headlines
fbfb
Roque says part of NTF-ELCAC budget to go to typhoon-hit Bicol
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
"Because we know that development is necessary to get rid of the problem when it comes to insurgency. And these are the victims...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in the Philippines breach 389,000, deaths now at 7,409
1 hour ago
(Updated 5:02 p.m.) The Department of Health confirmed 1,594 mores cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with