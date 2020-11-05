China bars entry of non-Chinese visitors from Philippines over COVID-19 concern

MANILA, Philippines — China has temporarily suspended entry of non-Chinese nationals traveling from the Philippines even if they hold valid visas and residence permits, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said Thursday.

“The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of COVID-19,” the embassy said in a statement.

Only those with diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be covered by the suspension. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in the Philippines with visas issued after November 3, 2020 will not be also affected.

“Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at Chinese Embassy or Consulates,” the embassy said.

On September 28, China allowed all foreigners with valid residence permits to enter the country.

Reuters reported that China has also announced stringent border restrictions on travelers from United Kingdom and Britain.

The Philippines has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. The country is still reporting thousands of new cases every day although the average daily figure has gone down by 25% in the past two weeks, the Department of Health said.

Meanwhile, Belgium and the United Kingdom returned to lockdown as European nations counter a renewed surge in coronavirus infections.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said the restrictions will be assessed “in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.”

Mainland China, where the new coronavirus emerged late last year, has over 86,000 cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico