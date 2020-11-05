#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines may see 'uptick' in COVID-19 cases as holidays near â€” OCTA Research
People buy Christmas decorations in this October 3, 2020 photo.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Philippines may see 'uptick' in COVID-19 cases as holidays near — OCTA Research
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 5, 2020 - 3:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines may see an increase in coronavirus infections as the holiday season approaches, the group studying the COVID-19 outbreak in the country said.

The country has so far reported 388,137 COVID-19 infections nine months since a case was first reported. The Department of Health earlier said the overall number of new cases dropped by 25%. From 2,517 three to four weeks ago, the average number of daily cases declined to 1,887 in the last two weeks.

“Overall, the trend in the entire country is good,” Guido David, a member of the OCTA Research Group, told ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo. Although, the decrease in cases may be also partly due to the temporary halt of Philippine Red Cross' testing and disruption in laboratory operations due to typhoons.

But he warned against complacency especially as the holidays near.

“We’re aware that as the holiday season approaches, people are experiencing [pandemic] fatigue and they want to go outside. It’s possible to see an uptick [in cases] but the important thing is we should respond quickly so it will not get worse and there will be no surge,” David said in a mix of English and Filipinos.

He urged the public to maintain the downward trend of COVID-19 cases by strictly following health protocols such as wearing of face masks and shields and observing physical distance—measures that are critical in curbing the spread of the virus.

The OCTA Research Group also supports the decision of Metro Manila mayors to keep the general community quarantine status over the capital region until the end of the year.

“We want balance to control crowding in malls and public places,” David said.

The DOH earlier said it is hoping that Philippines would be able to transition to modified GCQ—the lowest form of community quarantine—by the first quarter of 2021.

Outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Iligan City and Lanao del Sur are under GCQ until end-November. Meanwhile, the rest of the country is under MGCQ.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Challenging times' ahead for Duterte admin if Biden wins in US polls — analyst
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
A political analyst on Tuesday said a win for US presidential candidate Joe Biden could spell "challenging times" for the...
Headlines
fbfb
4 in 5 Filipinos say quality of life got worse in past year – SWS
6 hours ago
SWS said the September 2020 score was among the worst trends in survey history, having recorded -78 in May and -72 in July...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte may again suspend VFA abrogation
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte may opt to call for a second suspension of the abrogation process for the Visiting Forces Agreement with...
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan bloc not doing anything illegal in Congress, Esperon admits
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon conceded Thursday that the leftist Makabayan bloc is not doing anything illegal...
Headlines
fbfb
Airlines told: Do not board travelers to Philippines without visa
1 day ago
The Bureau of Immigration has reminded airlines not to allow foreign nationals intending to go the Philippines to board the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
With two high-profile tasks, Guevarra assures DOJ has enough lawyers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 minutes ago
The Department of Justice is currently handling two high-profile investigations for the Duterte government, but Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
China bars entry of non-Chinese visitors from Philippines over COVID-19 concern
46 minutes ago
“The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of COVID-19,” the Chinese Embassy...
Headlines
fbfb
'Siony' continues to move toward Luzon Strait — PAGASA
2 hours ago
"After leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday afternoon or evening, this tropical cyclone is forecast to...
Headlines
fbfb
Claiming lack of evidence, De Lima again seeks junking of disobedience to summons case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
After filing motions for bail in the drug cases against her, Sen. Leila De Lima is seeking the dismissal of the disobedience...
Headlines
fbfb
Total cost of damage from 'Rolly' now at P11 billion — NDRRMC
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Latest figures from disaster officials on Thursday showed that the overall cost of damage brought by Typhoon 'Rolly' is now...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with