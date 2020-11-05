#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 infections in the Philippines breach 389,000, deaths now at 7,409
In this photo taken on Oct. 19, 2020, shows jeepney drivers along North Luzon expressway in Balintawak asking for alms amid the pandemic- induced general community quarantine.
The STAR/Boy Santos
COVID-19 infections in the Philippines breach 389,000, deaths now at 7,409
(Philstar.com) - November 5, 2020 - 4:07pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:02 p.m.) — The Department of Health confirmed 1,594 mores cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the national caseload to 389,725.

Out of the total cases recorded, 32,773 are active. Of these active cases, 83% are classified by the health department as mild while another 10.1% are asymptomatic. Critical cases make up 4.4% of active infections while the remaining 2.5% are classified as severe. 

The City of Manila with 253 new infections accounted for the highest proportion of cases reported on Thursday. Cavite province followed with 126 new cases, trailed by Davao City and Rizal which both posted 78 new infections. Meanwhile, 73 more people contracted coronavirus in Quezon City.  

Recovered patients are at 349,543, after 468 more recoveries were reported by the health department.

However, 42 new deaths were logged by the DOH, bringing the country's total death toll to 7,409.

The department reported 987 new cases on Wednesday, the lowest recorded since July, which it said was partially due to the effects of Typhoon Rolly. 

“We further caution that this increase may still be observed over the next few days and may be followed by a relative ‘increase’ in newly reported cases in the coming days or weeks,” DOH said.

Typhoon Rolly, which was briefly turned into a super typhoon and is the strongest recorded storm of the year, struck southern Luzon over the weekend, forcing thousands to seek shelter in evacuation centers, where minimum health standards are harder to observe.

The residents of Alabay and Catanduanes continue to bear with the after effects of Rolly amid the further complications posted by the pandemic, the community quarantine for which has been in place for 235 days now.

The Philippines recently dropped off the list of the top 20 countries with most COVID-19 infections. In Southeast Asia, the country still holds the second highest number of cases, behind Indonesia which Johns Hopkins University says has 421,731 cases as of this writing.

However, testing in the country is still comparatively low. Figures from business data platform Statista show that of the 31 countries most impacted by coronavirus, the Philippines has the 27th lowest testing rate — conducting 44,222 tests per million of its population.

Statistic: Rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests performed in the most impacted countries worldwide as of November 4, 2020 (per million population)* | Statista

Across the globe, coronavirus has afflicted nearly 47.99 million people, and killed 1.22 million.

 — Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Challenging times' ahead for Duterte admin if Biden wins in US polls — analyst
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
A political analyst on Tuesday said a win for US presidential candidate Joe Biden could spell "challenging times" for the...
Headlines
fbfb
4 in 5 Filipinos say quality of life got worse in past year – SWS
6 hours ago
SWS said the September 2020 score was among the worst trends in survey history, having recorded -78 in May and -72 in July...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte may again suspend VFA abrogation
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte may opt to call for a second suspension of the abrogation process for the Visiting Forces Agreement with...
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan bloc not doing anything illegal in Congress, Esperon admits
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon conceded Thursday that the leftist Makabayan bloc is not doing anything illegal...
Headlines
fbfb
Airlines told: Do not board travelers to Philippines without visa
1 day ago
The Bureau of Immigration has reminded airlines not to allow foreign nationals intending to go the Philippines to board the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Siony' seen to leave PAR by Friday but new LPA in sight
10 minutes ago
Severe Tropical Storm 'Siony' is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, but PAGASA said a new low...
Headlines
fbfb
With two high-profile tasks, Guevarra assures DOJ has enough lawyers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 18 minutes ago
The Department of Justice is currently handling two high-profile investigations for the Duterte government, but Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
NTC paints rosier picture of internet connectivity in Philippines at House hearing
By Xave Gregorio | 23 minutes ago
While internet speeds did improve in the Philippines, the country still lags behind the global average.
Headlines
fbfb
China bars entry of non-Chinese visitors from Philippines over COVID-19 concern
45 minutes ago
“The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of COVID-19,” the Chinese Embassy...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque says part of NTF-ELCAC budget to go to typhoon-hit Bicol
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
"Because we know that development is necessary to get rid of the problem when it comes to insurgency. And these are the victims...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with