COVID-19 infections in the Philippines breach 389,000, deaths now at 7,409

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:02 p.m.) — The Department of Health confirmed 1,594 mores cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the national caseload to 389,725.

Out of the total cases recorded, 32,773 are active. Of these active cases, 83% are classified by the health department as mild while another 10.1% are asymptomatic. Critical cases make up 4.4% of active infections while the remaining 2.5% are classified as severe.

The City of Manila with 253 new infections accounted for the highest proportion of cases reported on Thursday. Cavite province followed with 126 new cases, trailed by Davao City and Rizal which both posted 78 new infections. Meanwhile, 73 more people contracted coronavirus in Quezon City.

Recovered patients are at 349,543, after 468 more recoveries were reported by the health department.

However, 42 new deaths were logged by the DOH, bringing the country's total death toll to 7,409.

The department reported 987 new cases on Wednesday, the lowest recorded since July, which it said was partially due to the effects of Typhoon Rolly.

“We further caution that this increase may still be observed over the next few days and may be followed by a relative ‘increase’ in newly reported cases in the coming days or weeks,” DOH said.

Typhoon Rolly, which was briefly turned into a super typhoon and is the strongest recorded storm of the year, struck southern Luzon over the weekend, forcing thousands to seek shelter in evacuation centers, where minimum health standards are harder to observe.

The residents of Alabay and Catanduanes continue to bear with the after effects of Rolly amid the further complications posted by the pandemic, the community quarantine for which has been in place for 235 days now.

The Philippines recently dropped off the list of the top 20 countries with most COVID-19 infections. In Southeast Asia, the country still holds the second highest number of cases, behind Indonesia which Johns Hopkins University says has 421,731 cases as of this writing.

However, testing in the country is still comparatively low. Figures from business data platform Statista show that of the 31 countries most impacted by coronavirus, the Philippines has the 27th lowest testing rate — conducting 44,222 tests per million of its population.

Across the globe, coronavirus has afflicted nearly 47.99 million people, and killed 1.22 million.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico