Signal No. 2 up in Batanes, Babuyan Islands as ‘Siony’ moves closer to land

MANILA, Philippines — Signal Number 2 is now hoisted over Batanes and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands as Severe Tropical Storm “Siony” (international name: Atsani) threatens to make landfall over those areas by Friday morning or noon.

PAGASA said those areas can expect winds between 61 to 120 kilometers per hour (kph) in at least 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state weather bureau hoisted Signal Number 1 over the following areas, where winds between 30 to 60 kph and intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours:

The rest of Babuyan Islands

The northern portion of mainland Cagayan

The northern portion of Apayao

The northern portion of Ilocos Norte

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains due to Siony will begin affecting Batanes and Babuyan Islands by early Friday morning.

Siony, which was last spotted 595 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, is moving west southwestward at 10 kph and is packing winds of 95 kph near the center and gusts of up to 115 kph, according to PAGASA.

PAGASA also forecast that the troughs of Siony and Tropical Storm Goni, outside of the country’s jurisdiction, will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Pangasinan and most parts of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao.