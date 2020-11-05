Duterte orders price range set for swab tests

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte yesterday signed an executive order that directs the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to ensure the affordability and accessibility of all types of coronavirus disease tests.

Under Executive Order 118, Duterte ordered the DOH and DTI to determine, formulate and implement a price range for COVID-19 tests conducted by hospitals, laboratories and other health establishments and facilities. This will include the test kits used in such tests, subject to existing laws, rules and regulations.

The DOH has considered the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests as the gold standard for establishing if a person is infected with the virus. There are still those who use rapid and antigen tests, however.

“The DOH and DTI shall ensure that the price range for COVID-19 test kits is just, equitable and sensitive to all stakeholders,” the EO read.

As the price cap is set for COVID-19 test services, Duterte said all hospitals, laboratories and other health establishments with existing accreditation to operate a COVID-19 diagnostic laboratory should abide by the price range to be set by the government.

“Failure to comply therewith may be considered as a ground for the revocation of existing licenses or accreditation,” the EO said.

It added that compliance with the price range shall form part of the standards and requirements for the licensing and accreditation of hospitals, laboratories, health establishments and facilities as COVID-19 testing centers.

“The DOH shall institute measures to ensure that all accredited COVID-19 laboratories observe transparency in the pricing of tests and ensure that the public is fully informed of the component costs of medical services and procedures relating to COVID-19,” the President said in the EO.

To ensure compliance, Duterte directed the DOH and DTI to “continuously monitor and review the prices and market supply of COVID-19 test kits and other basic medical items and supplies, and issue price control measures and adjustments as may be necessary.”

The move is pursuant to Republic Act 7581, which provides protection to consumers by stabilizing the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities, and protecting the public from undue price increases during emergencies.

The EO takes effect upon publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

Earlier yesterday, presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said market forces are pushing down the prices of the COVID-19 tests.

Roque urged the public to go to government hospitals, which offer swab tests at lower rates compared with those offered by private hospitals.

He said the President signed the EO even if he has been busy monitoring rehabilitation and recovery efforts in areas ravaged by Typhoon Rolly.

The Department of Tourism welcomed Duterte’s signing of the EO, saying it may drive more demand for domestic travel. Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the COVID tests, now made affordable and accessible to Filipinos, will help regain travelers’ confidence to enjoy nature, culture and heritage destinations.

Puyat added that the signing of EO 118 signals the government’s commitment to revive and boost the economy through the slow but safe and sure revival of domestic tourism. – Catherine Talavera