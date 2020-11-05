Regardless of winner, US-Philippines ties to remain strong â€“ embassy

MANILA, Philippines — The strength, vitality and endurance of the United States-Philippine alliance will not change regardless of the outcome of the US elections, the US embassy in Manila said yesterday.

At the 2020 US Presidential Election Watch at the embassy, Chargé d’Affaires John Law said relations between the two countries are “very strong” and “very, very old” and will continue whoever wins the elections.

Law emphasized the long-lasting friendship between the Philippines and the US and the close-knit ties with four million Filipino-Americans or Americans of Filipino ancestry.

“Today, we also celebrate the strength, the vitality and the endurance of the US-Philippine alliance and the Philippine-American friendship. I am quite confident that, too, will not change and will only grow and flourish for many years to come,” he said, as he expressed sympathy and condolences to the victims of Typhoon Rolly.

“To the United States, the Philippines is more than an ally, it’s more than an economic partner. The Filipino people are our friends, and that friendship goes back a century,” the diplomat added. “I’m here to reassure you today: the United States stands ready to do anything and everything we can to help the Philippines recover in the wake of the typhoon.”

Every four years since 1788, the US has carried out elections for the presidency.

“No world war, no civil war, no terrorist attack, no natural disaster, no pandemic has ever forced that to change. And this year is no different. Despite the (COVID-19) pandemic, we thought it was important this year to continue that tradition with you,” Law said. – Christina Mendez, Edith Regalado