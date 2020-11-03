'Siony' seen to make landfall by Thursday or Friday â€” PAGASA

#VACCINEWATCHPH
This satellite image shows Tropical Storms 'Siony' and 'Rolly' both inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility
RAMMB
'Siony' seen to make landfall by Thursday or Friday — PAGASA
(Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 7:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA on Tuesday said Tropical Storm Siony is possible to make landfall between the afternoon of Thursday or Friday morning over Batanes and Babuyan Islands. 

In its latest weather forecast, the agency said "Siony" (international name Atsani) was last seen at 620 kilometers east of Basco in Batanes carrying peak winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 105 kph and will continue to move east northeastward slowly. 

PAGASA said it may also intensify before making landfall and also has the possibility of becoming a full-blown typhoon, advising Cagayan Valley and the rest of northern Luzon to prepare as well.

"Siony" entered the Philippines on November 1, when then Super Typhoon Rolly was ravaging parts of Luzon, to become the 19th storm to hit the country this 2020. The weather bureau on Monday also said one to three more tropical cyclones could enter this month.

Now a tropical storm, "Rolly" was last seen at 560 km west of Subic in Zambales and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by tonight. It now carries 75 kph maximum sustained winds and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

As a super typhoon that hit the Philippines early this week, "Rolly" has left 23 people dead so far and displaced thousands particularly in Bicol Region and Catanduanes. 

Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administration Region will see cloudy skies with light rains tomorrow, PAGASA said, brought by the northeasterly surface wind flow. 

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, as well as Visayas and Mindanao will in turn see generally fair weather also on Wednesday, with possibility of isolated thunderstorms and scattered rains.

The agency said gale warning remains up over the areas of Isabela, Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union as well as in Pangasinan. —  Christian Deiparine

PHILIPPINE ATMOSPHERIC GEOPHYSICAL AND ASTRONOMICAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION
