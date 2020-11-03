'Rolly' leaves 6 health facilities in Bicol region partially damaged â€” DOH

MANILA, Philippines — At least six health facilities in Bicol region were “partially damaged” when the world’s most powerful typhoon this year lashed Southern Luzon over the weekend, the Department of Health reported.

“Six health facilities were reported partially damaged but functional,” the DOH said Tuesday.

Four DOH-retained hospitals or laboratories in Bicol region incurred damage amounting to 116 million during the onslaught of Rolly (international name: Goni). These include the following:

Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in Legazpi City, Albay

Bicol Medical Center in Naga City, Camarines Sur

Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center in Cabusao, Camarines Sur

Bicol Regional Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory in Legazpi City

The agency added that LGU-run hospitals such as Ziga Memorial District in Tabaco City, Albay and Juan M. Alberto District Hospital in San Andres, Catanduanes sustained partial damage.

“We are expecting there would be a lot of damage in Catanduanes and other parts of Bicol. The DOH has health facility enhancement program. I’m sure LGUs also have quick fix,” Gloria Balboa, DOH director for health emergencies, said Monday.

“Total repair of the facility would take some time so quick fix is needed, especially if it’s a hospital, a health facility to ensure that services will continue,” she added.

"Rolly"—a super typhoon at its height—lashed Sunday the southern end of Luzon, particularly Bicol region, with catastrophic winds and heavy rains, knocking down trees and power lines, destroying flimsy houses and triggering flash floods and mudslides. The onslaught of "Rolly" left at least 17 people dead, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council.

It made its first landfall over Bato, Catanduanes before dawn Sunday. It hit land over Tiwi, Albay hours later.

"Rolly" has since weakened after crossing Luzon and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico