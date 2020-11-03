#VACCINEWATCHPH
Robredo to visit Catanduanes, parts of Albay after 'Rolly' onslaught
Vice President Leni Robredo inspects Monday, November 2, houses along the coastline of Brgy. Sabang, Calabanga, Camarines Sur which were damaged by Typhoon Rolly.
Office of the Vice President
Robredo to visit Catanduanes, parts of Albay after 'Rolly' onslaught
(Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 9:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo is scheduled to visit Tuesday Catanduanes and the towns of Tabaco and Guinobatan in Albay to give aid to residents there following the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni).

Rolly made its first landfall over Catanduanes, where communications and power are still largely down after the typhoon battered the island.

Robredo’s visit to Catanduanes and the Albay towns follows her trip to her hometown of Camarines Sur on Monday, where she gave relief goods to families taking temporary shelter at Sabang National High School.

President Rodrigo Duterte also visited Guinobatan, Albay on Monday.

The president was in Davao City when Rolly barrelled towards parts of Luzon and was not present, even via videoconferencing, in the two briefings on government response to Rolly.

By Sunday evening,  #NasaanAngPangulo became a trending topic on Twitter, criticizing the president’s absence during the onslaught of the typhoon that left at least 16 people dead.

Malacañang, however, said that Duterte has been monitoring the situation from Davao and has given instructions to hold a meeting with cabinet secretaries on Sunday on Rolly.

Duterte later met with Cabinet officials Monday afternoon to discuss the government’s response to Rolly.

