COVID-19 tally breaches 383,000; DOH adds 17,727 recoveries

MANILA, Philippines — The total coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections recorded in the country hit 383,113 Sunday, the Department of Health said, after recording 2,396 more cases in the country.
Health authorities' latest case bulletin also saw another “mass recovery” of 17,727 patients to go with an additional 17 deaths, bringing their totals to 348,760 and 7,238, respectively.
Accounting for the deaths and recoveries, there are still 27,115 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of Sunday afternoon.
Sunday’s additions bring the recovery rate in the Philippines to 91%, up from 89% on Sunday, October 25.
Globally, 46.4 million cases have been recorded since the pathogen first emerged in December, leading to over 1.2 million deaths.
The day before, the Department of Health logged another 1,803 infections. Over the past week, the national caseload rose by 13,085. The week before, it increased by 13,410.
Contrary to Palace claims, data from business data platform Statista shows that among the 31 countries most impacted by pathogen, the Philippines sits at the 27th spot in a number of tests conducted.
READ: Roque gives government COVID-19 response a grade of 85
As of Sunday, the Philippines tests 42,885 per million of its population.
All this comes as the country also reckons with the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly, which reports say has already claimed at least four lives as of this post. Thousands have been forced to seek shelter in evacuation centers, where minimum health standards are harder to observe.
President Rodrigo Duterte—who was absent at Sunday afternoon's press briefing on the status of the typhoon—has routinely emphasized in his public addresses that securing a vaccine is the only solution to the Philippines' coronavirus situation moving forward.
Until then, the Philippines continues to log cases by the thousand.
It has been 229 days since the first imposition of enhanced community quarantine, and the national government continues to struggle with curbing the spread of the disease, leaning instead on what advocates and analysts alike call a militarized approach to a medical problem.
— Franco Luna with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio and Agence France-Presse
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Department of Health on Sunday reports 2,396 additional cases of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the national caseload to 383,113.
The DOH also confirms 17,727 new mass recoveries and 17 newly-reported deaths, pushing the total of reported recoveries to 348,760 and the death toll to 7,238.
With these figures, the total of active cases (net of deaths and recoveries) in the country is now at 27,115.
The Department of Health reports 1,607 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the overall number of infections in the country to more than 371,000.
To date, 371,630 people in the Philippines have had COVID-19. Active cases rose to 36,333, comprising 9.8% of the total cases in the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
The Department of Health on Sunday reports 2,223 additional cases of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the national caseload to 370,028.
The DOH also confirms 14,944 new recoveries and 43 newly-reported deaths, pushing the total of reported recoveries to 328,036 and the death toll to 6,977.
With these figures, the total of active cases (net of deaths and recoveries) in the country is now at 35,015.
About 60% of adult Filipinos deem the efforts of public transportation owners' actions in preventing the spread of COVID-19 among their employees adequate.
The national mobile survey conducted from September 17 to 20 also found that 27% of the respondents consider them inadequate while 13% are undecided.
The poll was conducted using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing among 1,249 adult Filipinos nationwide. Error margin is at ±3% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±5% for Balance Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±6% for Mindanao.
The Department of Health reports 1,644 additional coronavirus cases in the country, pushing the national caseload to 363,888.
The DOH also records 632 new recoveries, bringing the total of recovered cases to 312,222. The Philippines' death toll now stands at 6,783 with 38 new deaths.
Total active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) in the country is now at 44,772.
- Latest
- Trending