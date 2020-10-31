#VACCINEWATCHPH
Signal No. 4 up in Catanduanes, parts of CamSur as 'Rolly' maintains strength
A handout photo taken on October 31, 2020 from the facebook page of Philippine Coast Guard, shows personnels from the coast guard evacuating residents from the coastal villages of Buhi town, Camarines Sur province, south of Manila, to a safer place, ahead of Typhoon Goni's landfall.
AFP/Philippine Coast Guard
(Philstar.com) - October 31, 2020 - 9:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Signal No. 4 has been raised in Catanduanes and parts of Camarines Sur after PAGASA said "Rolly" has maintained its strength ahead of its expected landfall on Sunday morning.

In its latest bulletin, the state weather bureau said Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni), was last spotted at 280 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes. 

Moving west southwest at 20 kilometers per hour, it has maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 265 kph.

"Rolly" is seen to make landfall over Catanduanes Sunday early morning and will pass over mainland Camarines provinces Sunday morning, and over mainland Quezon Sunday afternoon. 

"Rolly" is expected to exit the mainland Luzon landmass on Monday early morning.

The following areas have been placed under storm warning signals: 

Signal No. 4 (171-220 kph winds prevailing or expected in 12 hours)

  • Catanduanes
  • eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan)

Signal No. 3 (121-170 kph winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)

  • Camarines Norte
  • rest of Camarines Sur
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Burias and Ticao Islands
  • Marinduque
  • southern portion of Quezon (Atimonan, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez)
  • northern Samar

Signal No. 2 (61-120 kmh winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours) 

  • Pampanga
  • Bulacan
  • southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cabiao, San Isidro, Gapan City, General Tinio, Peñaranda, San Antonio, Jaen, San Leonardo, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan City, Palayan City, Laur, Gabaldon, Bongabon)
  • southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)
  • Bataan
  • Metro Manila
  • Rizal
  • Cavite
  • Batangas
  • Laguna
  • southern portion of Aurora (Maria Aurora, San Luis, Baler, Dingalan),
  • rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands
  • rest of Masbate
  • Romblon
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
  • northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An)
  • northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)
  • extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya),
  • northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay)

Signal No. 1 (30-60 kmh winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

  • rest of Zambales
  • Tarlac
  • rest of Nueva Ecija
  • rest of Aurora
  • Pangasinan
  • La Union
  • southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Quirino, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, San Emilio, Candon City, Galimuyod, Santa Lucia, Cervantes, Sigay, Santa Cruz, Suyo, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon)
  • Mountain Province
  • Benguet
  • Ifugao
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino
  • central and southern portions of Isabela (Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Roxas, San Manuel, Burgos, Gamu, Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Angadanan, Alicia, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon)
  • Calamian Islands
  • Biliran
  • northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi), the rest of Aklan, the northern portion of Capiz (Jamindan, Mambusao, Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay, Pilar, Sigma, Dao, Panitan, Pontevedra, President Roxas)
  • northern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad)

Storm surge

Storm surge warning also remains in effect within 24 hours over the following areas:  

  • northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Provinces, and Catanduanes (more than 3 meters)
  • coastal areas of Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas and the southwestern coastal area of Quezon (2.1 to meters)
  • coastal areas of Aurora, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, the rest of the coastal areas of Bicol Region, Batangas, and Quezon (1 to 2 meters) 

Rains, flood, landslides, lahar

The outer rainbands of “Rolly” would already bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, Visayas and Quezon tonight. 

Heavy to intense rains will pummel Metro Manila, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Aurora, Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan, Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro starting Sunday early morning.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over  Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, and the rest of central Luzon.

PAGASA is warning of flooding, rain-induced landslides, lahar flows due to prolonged rainfall.

Forecast position

  • 24 hour (Sunday afternoon): in the vicinity of Pagbilao, Quezon
  • 48 hour (Monday afternoon): 310 km west of Iba, Zambales
  • 72 hour (Tuesday afternoon): 720 km west of Iba, Zambales
  • 96 hour (Wednesday afternoon):1,020 km west of central Luzon

