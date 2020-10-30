Philippines logs 2,006 new cases; total now at 378,933

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines reported 2,006 new coronavirus infections Friday, pushing the nationwide caseload to 378,933.

Of the additional cases, 1,865 or 93% occurred within the past two weeks, data from the Department of Health showed.

With 124 new positive cases, Batangas recorded the highest increase in infections. It was followed by Cavite with 121, Quezon City with 105, Rizal with 89 and Bulacan with 81.

Total recoveries climbed to 330,457, up by 636. But there were 38 more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 7,185.

Friday’s figures did not include the data from 13 testing centers that failed to submit their results on time.

Excluding recoveries and fatalities, the Philippines has 41,291 active cases, of which 94% have mild symptoms.

Of the 21,039 individuals who were tested Thursday, 1,442 or 7% tested positive for COVID-19, the DOH said.

With over nearly 379,000 cases, the Philippines was no longer included in the list of top 20 countries with most COVID-19 infections. In Southeast Asia, the country posted the second highest number of cases, behind Indonesia with 404,048 infections as of Thursday.

Nearly 45 million people have had COVID-19 across the world since the virus emerged in China late last year. Of the figure, more than 1.17 million have died.