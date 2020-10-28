Tropical depression outside PAR could hit Bicol as typhoon by Undas

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility could soon intensify into a typhoon that may landfall in Bicol Region by Undas, PAGASA said Wednesday.

The weather bureau in its public forecast said the tropical depression was last seen at 1,910 km east of Central Luzon and is expected to enter the country by Thursday morning or afternoon.

Currently, it has the strength of 55 kph maximum sustained winds and gustiness of up to 70 kph. Its movement, meanwhile, is at westward or northwestward at a speed of 10 kph.

Once it enters PAR, the tropical depression will be given the name "Rolly" and will be the 18th storm to hit the Philippines this year.

The weather disturbance, PAGASA added, could intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 to 24 hours before reaching the country.

And as it moves southwestward towards Bicol Region to make landfall by November 1, it is likely to develop into a severe tropical storm and eventually a typhoon.

The expected hit of a typhoon in Bicol region comes less than a week after another typhoon, Quinta (international name Molave), made landfall in the said area and affected thousands.

The agency added that it could be out of the country by November 2, Monday.

Weather condition for Thursday, meanwhile, will be generally fair across the country from Luzon and Metro Manila to Visayas and Mindanao, with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night.

PAGASA said gale warning across the northern and western seaboards of Luzon remains despite Quinta making landfall now over Vietnam. — Christian Deiparine