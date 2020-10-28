#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Second petition questioning Duterte Youth rep's proclamation filed
Members of the Youth Fight Back Alliance hold a protest rally outside the Supreme Court after filing a petition for certiorari questioning the COMELEC's decision to proclaim Ducielle Cardema as representative of the Duterte Youth partylist on Wednesday.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Second petition questioning Duterte Youth rep's proclamation filed
(Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 5:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — An alliance of Filipino youths questioned the legality of the proclamation of Duterte Youth party-list and its representative Ducielle Cardema before the Supreme Court.

Members of Youth Fight Back Alliance filed a Petition for Certiorari and asked the SC to strike down the Commission on Elections’ resolution that issued a Certificate of Proclamation to the Duterte Youth party-list and entitled Cardema as its representative in the House of Representatives.

This is the second petition challenging the legality of Cardema’s proclamation as representative of the party-list.

The petitioners said the said Comelec minute resolution no. 20-0382 is null and void from the beginning since the party-list is not registered in the first place, as Duterte Youth registration did not undergo publication and hearing as required by the law and the Constitution.

They said that nothing in the Constitution, law or the Comelec rules authorizes or excuses non-compliance to the requirements. “No rights can emanate therefrom—the proclamation of respondent Duterte Youth PL as a victor in the 2019 Elections as well,” their petition read.

They also argued that without compliance to the mandatory jurisdictional requirements of publication and public hearing, the public was not given an opportunity to know about the Duterte Youth’s application and oppose it.

“This would be tantamount to a breach of the general public’s right to prior notice and constitutional due process,” they added.

“Plainly, Comelec Minute Resolution no. 20-0382... was issued in marked violation of the equal protection clause of the Constitution to the clear prejudice of all other party-list organizations that had to go through the painstaking, more cumbersome, and evidently more costly process involving publication and subjecting themselves to scrutiny in public hearing,” the petitioners added.

Cardema took her oath before House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on October 13. She is the wife of National Youth Commissioner executive Ronald Cardema who was previously the nominee of the Duterte Youth party-list but was disqualified for being overage. — Kristine Joy Patag

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS DUTERTE YOUTH PARTY-LIST SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SC affirms prison sentence of man convicted for leaving wife for mistress
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“The prosecution has established beyond reasonable doubt that the [the husband] committed the crime of psychological...
Headlines
fbfb
House panels want charges vs Duque, Morales over PhilHealth mess
1 day ago
(Updated 7:04 p.m.) The House panels on public accounts and on good government and public accountability approved their committee...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin promises 'severe' response to recalled envoy's alleged maltreatment of staff
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
"The DFA will be firm in meting out the appropriate sanctions and administrative or criminal charges on Ambassador Mauro if...
Headlines
fbfb
Psychological violence: Cheating husband gets 8 years
By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The Supreme Court has affirmed a Court of Appeals ruling that a wife suffered psychological violence because her husband cheated...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo camp disowns fake quote of VP saying she’s ready to be president
8 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo strongly denied a quote spreading online that she is ready to become president as...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LGUs given 60 days to comply with road-clearing program
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"The deadline is January 15, 2021. Our LGUs have two months to continue road clearing programs in their area. If an LGU...
Headlines
fbfb
Second petition questioning Duterte Youth rep's proclamation filed
1 hour ago
This is the second petition challenging the legality of Rep. Ducielle Cardema’s proclamation as representative of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate urged to investigate increased presence of Chinese nationals in Philippines
1 hour ago
Sen. Francis Pangilinan on Wednesday urged a Senate panel to probe the national security implications of the entry of about...
Headlines
fbfb
28 cops added to PNP virus count
1 hour ago
This comes after 50 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total recoveries in the agency to 6,511—good for a 92%...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE forms own anti-corruption task force
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The labor department is forming its own anti-corruption task force after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the creation of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with