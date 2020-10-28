#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOH to investigate COVID-19 transmission in mining sites
A small-scale miner takes a break from extracting gold in the village of Gumatdang in Itogon, Benguet. More than 60 percent of Gumatdang’s residents are engaged in small-scale mining.
The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
DOH to investigate COVID-19 transmission in mining sites
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 3:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Wednesday it is looking into coronavirus transmission in different mining sites in the country.

In separate disclosures, three mining sites reported cases of COVID-19 among their workers.

“We will be investigating these cases and we will be advising the employers of these mining employees to prevent situations similar to these,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing Wednesday.

Citing that the risk of infection is higher in enclosed and cramped spaces such as mine tunnels, Vergeire reminded mine employees to continue wearing face masks and face shields, frequent handwashing and maintaining at least one-meter distance from others while they are working.

“You are not exempt from minimum public health standards and more so because you’re in that setting where there is higher risk of transmission because of enclosed space, because of the presence of many people. There is an even greater need to implement minimum health standards,” she said.

Nickel Asia Corp. said mining activities at Tagana-an mine in Surigao del Norte will be suspended indefinitely after local officials placed the site on lockdown “until further orders.” The suspension came after 19 workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Apex Mining Co. Inc. also suspended the operations of its Sangilo mine in Itogon, Benguet. As of October 26, over 80 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the site.

Meanwhile, Philex Mining Corp said activities in its Padcal mine have resumed Wednesday at 50% capacity. The Pangilinan-led firm said 151 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 1,425 individuals tested, which include employees and their families.

The Philippines has so far reported 373,144 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 328,602 recoveries and 7,053 deaths. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SC affirms prison sentence of man convicted for leaving wife for mistress
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
“The prosecution has established beyond reasonable doubt that the [the husband] committed the crime of psychological...
Headlines
fbfb
House panels want charges vs Duque, Morales over PhilHealth mess
1 day ago
(Updated 7:04 p.m.) The House panels on public accounts and on good government and public accountability approved their committee...
Headlines
fbfb
Psychological violence: Cheating husband gets 8 years
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The Supreme Court has affirmed a Court of Appeals ruling that a wife suffered psychological violence because her husband cheated...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin promises 'severe' response to recalled envoy's alleged maltreatment of staff
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
"The DFA will be firm in meting out the appropriate sanctions and administrative or criminal charges on Ambassador Mauro if...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo camp disowns fake quote of VP saying she’s ready to be president
5 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo strongly denied a quote spreading online that she is ready to become president as...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to 375,180 with 2,053 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 minutes ago
The areas with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases were Caloocan City with 108, Quezon City with 103, Negros Occidental...
Headlines
fbfb
Local officials appealed GCQ status, DILG says
26 minutes ago
"There are appeals but I cannot release them until the IATF can process them," DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said.
Headlines
fbfb
Carpio, Carpio-Morales prod SC: Filipinos 'chilled to silence' by fear of anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 44 minutes ago
“Their propensity to condemn before they hear (in some cases, no hearing at all) makes designation no more than a witch-hunt,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Lacson: Senate to summon military officials, Gabriela over red-tagging
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 57 minutes ago
Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. and other military officials will soon face a Senate panel over "warnings" and accusations hurled...
Headlines
fbfb
Gordon: PhilHealth has 3 days to pay remaining P561-million debt
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
The country's state insurer has three days to settle its remaining P561 million debt to Philippine Red Cross, the organization's...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with