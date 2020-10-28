Robredo camp disowns fake quote of VP saying she’s ready to be president

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo strongly denied a quote spreading online that she is ready to become president as the country is “enveloped in darkness.”

“It’s not true that the vice President said that the Philippines is ‘enveloped in darkness’ that’s why she’s ready to become the president of the country. The fake news post also does not mention when and where this was said,” an administrator of Robredo’s Facebook page said in Filipino.

The image being spread online attributes this quote in Filipino to Robredo: “Darkness is enveloping the Philippines. Let us bring back the vigor of every citizen. I am ready to become a president of the Philippines.”

“We remind everyone to be critical with what they read on social media and to report those spreading fake news — especially now that we are in a crisis, when the correct information is needed the most,” Robredo’s Facebook page administrator said in Filipino.

Robredo, along with other figures in the opposition, have been the victim of numerous fake quotes and fake news online.

One such post involves an allegation that Robredo’s office sent spoiled food to a Quezon City hospital — a charge that the vice president and the hospital denied.

Robredo’s approval and trust ratings in the latest Pulse Asia survey dipped to 57% and 50% respectively, which her camp attributed to the relentless disinformation and misinformation being sowed against her online.

Facebook took down last month two networks of accounts, pages and groups for violating its rules against coordinated inauthentic behavior.

One of these networks — traced back to Fujian province in China — posted content supportive of President Rodrigo Duterte and her daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. — Xave Gregorio