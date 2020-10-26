COVID-19 tally among Filipinos abroad now at 11,203

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus have reached 11,203 on Monday, as officials report four new cases from Asia and Europe.

In a daily bulletin, the foreign affairs department also said that no new deaths or recoveries were reported for October 26.

The death toll among Filipinos in 81 countries remains at 815, while 7,248 have since recovered and 3,140 still receiving treatment.

The Middle East now accounts for 7,376 of the total confirmed infections, followed by Asia with 1,793, Europe with 1,218 and the Americas with 816.

It is also the said region that has the highest deaths at 532, Americas with 179, Europe with 95 and Asia keeping the toll at nine.

Globally, there are now over 43.1 million people who have contracted the deadly virus, with 1.1 million dead, where the United States leads in both at 8.6 infections and 225,000 deaths.

India, Brazil, Russia and France follows in the list of countries with highest cases, with the Philippines still at the 20th spot.

The number of recoveries, meanwhile, have stood at 29 million. — Christian Deiparine