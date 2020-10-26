#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 tally among Filipinos abroad now at 11,203
In this file photo, an official of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration gives outbound Filipino workers a briefing.
The STAR/Joven Cagande, File
COVID-19 tally among Filipinos abroad now at 11,203
(Philstar.com) - October 26, 2020 - 10:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus have reached 11,203 on Monday, as officials report four new cases from Asia and Europe. 

In a daily bulletin, the foreign affairs department also said that no new deaths or recoveries were reported for October 26. 

The death toll among Filipinos in 81 countries remains at 815, while 7,248 have since recovered and 3,140 still receiving treatment. 

The Middle East now accounts for 7,376 of the total confirmed infections, followed by Asia with 1,793, Europe with 1,218 and the Americas with 816. 

It is also the said region that has the highest deaths at 532, Americas with 179, Europe with 95 and Asia keeping the toll at nine. 

Globally, there are now over 43.1 million people who have contracted the deadly virus, with 1.1 million dead, where the United States leads in both at 8.6 infections and 225,000 deaths. 

India, Brazil, Russia and France follows in the list of countries with highest cases, with the Philippines still at the 20th spot.

The number of recoveries, meanwhile, have stood at 29 million. — Christian Deiparine

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines pulls out envoy in Brazil over alleged staff maltreatment
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
(Updated) The Department of Foreign Affairs said Ambassador Marichu Mauro was instructed to go home immediately after the...
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros: Aguirre a 'person of interest' in Senate 'pastillas' bribery probe
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
Former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II is a “person of interest” for the Senate Committee on Women as the...
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan bloc party-lists under surveillance, Parlade says
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
"We have this Anti-Terror Law now. It's actually in effect, and we have to do our job to make sure that we are focusing on...
Headlines
fbfb
WHO COVID-19 vaccine trial seen to start in December
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
(Updated) The clinical trial of candidate vaccines against coronavirus disease led by the World Health Organization will start in...
Headlines
fbfb
Group scores DepEd for buying vehicles as teachers struggle with daily needs
By Christian Deiparine | 6 hours ago
Some 166 new units of Mitsubishi Strada GLS 4x4 MT were recently turned over to DepEd per a report by TopGear Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CBCP: Pope's stance on gay marriage unchanged despite remarks on same-sex civil unions
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
The country's bishops on Monday sought to explain that while Pope Francis had voiced out his support for same-sex civil unions,...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Local chief execs want Metro Manila to remain in GCQ
6 hours ago
"We’ve noticed our citizens are really being careful now. Despite having more transportation options resuming, they...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ junks kidnap raps vs Anakbayan, Elago in case of 'missing' activist
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
"No evidence presented showing that Anakbayan is the recruiting arm of or somehow connected to the CPP-NPA-NDF," prosecutors...
Headlines
fbfb
House minority leader slams red-tagging, surveillance of party-lists
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"He better file a case in court or shut up if he has no evidence to show." 
Headlines
fbfb
Thousands evacuated, stranded amid 'Quinta' onslaught
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
(Updated) "So far we have not received any info on deaths caused by Quinta. However, there were 12 people reported as missing...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with