Signal No. 2 raised, 532 families evacuated as 'Quinta' slightly intensifies

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Quinta has slightly intensified and is seen to make landfall on Sunday afternoon or evening over the areas of Catanduanes, Albay and Sorsogon, PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said it was spotted at 7 a.m. at 265 km east of Virac, Catanduanes with a speed of 20 kph moving westward.

It now packs a strength of 75 kph maximum sustained winds near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Quinta is expected to move toward Southern Luzon area by Monday and could exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday.

PAGASA has also not ruled out its chances of developing into a severe tropical storm, as well as getting more strength before making landfall in Bicol Region.

"After crossing the Philippine archipelago, this tropical cyclone will continue intensifying over the West Philippine Sea, reaching typhoon category by Tuesday evening," the agency added.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has reported that 532 families or 1,789 individuals have been preemptively evacuated from Guinobatan in Albay and Canaman in Camarines Sur. Some 662 persons were also reported stranded or are currently taking shelter.

The following areas have now been placed under Signal No. 1 and 2 per PAGASA's latest bulletin:

Signal No. 2

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

northern portion of Masbate

(Milagros, Masbate City, Mobo, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon, Uson) including Burias and Ticao Islands,

central and southern portions of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Dolores, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Perez, Alabat, Calauag, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Pitogo, Plaridel, Gumaca, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Catanauan, General Luna, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco),

eastern portion of Batangas (Padre Garcia, Rosario, Ibaan, Batangas City, Lobo, Taysan, San Juan)

Marinduque

Romblon,

Oriental Mindoro

Northern Samar

Signal No. 1

The rest of Masbate,

rest of Quezon, Laguna, Rizal,

rest of Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan,

southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, Castillejos, Subic, San Antonio, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan)

Occidental Mindoro,

Calamian Islands

The northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Tagapul-An, Santo Nino, Almagro, Santa Margarita, Gandara, San Jose de Buan, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas)

northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft)

northern portion of Capiz (Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay)

Aklan,

northern portion of Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi)

PAGASA said rough to very rough seas will prevail over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon as well as in Aurora, Zambales, northern Palawan including Calamian, Kalayaan Islands, as well as in areas under Signal No. 2.

Forecast Positions

Monday morning: In the vicinity of Torrijos, Marinduque

Tuesday morning: 440 km West of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Wednesday morning: 905 km West of Central Luzon

— Christian Deiparine with reports from Franco Luna