Quinta seen to intensify into storm
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said Quinta will make landfall over Bicol between tonight and Monday morning as it moves northwestward.
PAGASA
Quinta seen to intensify into storm
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - October 25, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Quinta is expected to intensify into a storm as it is set to make landfall in the Bicol Region tonight, according to the state weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) yesterday said Quinta will make landfall over Bicol between tonight and Monday morning as it moves northwestward.

It will cross the Philippine archipelago over Southern Luzon today until tomorrow.

Quinta is expected to be at 160 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes by this afternoon and will be in the vicinity of Mainit, Batangas by tomorrow afternoon.

PAGASA said Quinta, as well as the trough of another tropical storm Saudel, will both bring light to moderate and at times heavy rains over most parts of the country.

Tropical Cyclone Warning System Signal No. 1 may be raised within 36 hours over Metro Manila and nearby provinces such as Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, Mindoro, Romblon and Quezon.

It will cause light damage for medium to high-risk structures and may bring slight damage to makeshift structures in exposed communities.

The public and local disaster risk reduction and management councils concerned are advised to take appropriate actions.

As of 4 p.m. today, Quinta is estimated to be 610 km east of Juban, Sorsogon.

After crossing the archipelago, the tropical cyclone may continue to intensify over the West Philippine Sea.

Strong to gale-force winds due to the northeasterly surge will be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands and the northern coastal areas of Ilocos Norte and Cagayan.

