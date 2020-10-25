#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
House hikes 2021 pandemic assistance fund by P6 billion
The committee, a 14-member panel tasked to consolidate the amendments in the 2021 GAB, approved the increases in the proposed budgets of the Department of Labor and Employment and Department of Social Welfare and Development by P4 billion and P2 billion, respectively.
congress.gov.ph
House hikes 2021 pandemic assistance fund by P6 billion
Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - October 25, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has increased by P6 billion the financial assistance fund for workers and poor families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2021 General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

The committee, a 14-member panel tasked to consolidate the amendments in the 2021 GAB, approved the increases in the proposed budgets of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) by P4 billion and P2 billion, respectively.

Specifically, it added P4 billion to DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program, increasing its appropriation from P9.9 billion to about P14 billion.

The committee said the TUPAD budget for 2021 is not sufficient to extend assistance to unemployed Filipinos, which as of July 2020 numbered about 4.6 million based on the Labor Force Survey. It pointed out that, if the beneficiaries are to be given P5,000 each, the P9.9-billion allocation could only serve 2 million workers or less than half of the displaced workers.

It also added P2 billion to the DSWD’s pandemic assistance program budget for the continuation of the social amelioration program (SAP) under the Bayanihan 1 and 2 laws. The lawmakers cited the need to provide financial assistance to poor families to compensate for the lack of SAP program in the 2021 GAB.

Based on the National Expenditure Program for the next fiscal year, P113.8 billion of the DSWD’s proposed P169-billion budget is allocated for the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps, a conditional cash transfer that requires beneficiaries to comply with human development goals such as sending children to school, getting regular health check-ups and attending family development sessions, among others.

Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, head of the 14-member panel, revealed that they added P5.5 billion to the P2.5-billion proposed budget for COVID-19 vaccine purchase under the Department of Health (DOH).

These are among the institutional amendments worth P20 billion in the proposed national budget for 2021 approved by the chamber’s small committee tasked to consolidate the pre-approved amendments in the GAB prior to submission to the Senate and printing.

The amendments also included the addition of another P2 billion to DOH for facilities enhancement program, P2 billion to the Department of the Interior and Local Government to fund the purchase of police mobility assets, P2 billion to the Armed Forces of the Philippines for procurement of C-130 planes, P1.7 billion for the Department of Education to support internet connectivity of teachers.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
AMLC, PDEA officials confirm no evidence implicating De Lima in illegal drug trade — lawyer
6 hours ago
Officials from the Anti-Money Laundering Council and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency testified that Senator Leila...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Free speech': Año defends anti-communist ‘persona non grata’ tarpaulins
8 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año defended the tarpaulins put up in various places in Metro Manila declaring communist...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate urged to defund anti-communist task force
By Xave Gregorio | 13 hours ago
The Senate is being urged to defund the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict after its spokesperson got...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breach 367,000
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
The health department recorded another 2,057 coronavirus infections on Saturday. Of the total 367,819 cases in the country,...
Headlines
fbfb
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Quinta' maintains strength
7 hours ago
More areas are now under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression "Quinta" maintained its strength as it moves closer to land
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Wanted: Philippine vaccine czar
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 58 minutes ago
The country needs a “vaccine czar” to handle the “importation to injection” challenges in securing...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT welcomes reopening of El Nido to more tourists
By Catherine Talavera | 58 minutes ago
The Department of Tourism is supporting the decision of the El Nido town government to ease travel restrictions and allow...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, IATF set to tackle quarantine classifications
By Edith Regalado | 58 minutes ago
President Duterte is expected to announce tomorrow the government’s decision on the quarantine status in different parts...
Headlines
fbfb
Belgica won’t name names
By Christina Mendez | 58 minutes ago
There is no stopping the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission from investigating alleged corruption in the Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH plans to build cold storage facilities for possible vaccine
By Sheila Crisostomo | 58 minutes ago
Cold storage facilities in the country are not enough to store vaccines against COVID-19 when they become available, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with