MPTC to install RFIDs beyond November 2

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) will allow motorists who do not have RFIDs by Nov. 2 to pass through its network of expressways, but they will be directed to installation lanes where they can have their RFID stickers installed.

MPTC said the corresponding toll fee charge for their passage on that particular day would be deducted to the initial load that they paid in getting the RFID stickers.

“There’s no need for those who will not travel on Nov. 2 or infrequent expressway travelers to be in a rush to get the RFID stickers since they can have the RFID installed on the day of their travel. This is to avoid overcrowding and long queues at the installation sites,” said Luigi Bautista, president of MPTC-unit NLEX Corp.

Bautista said MPTC will open RFID installation lanes in all entry toll plazas to serve motorists who have not gotten their Easytrip RFID, even after Nov. 2.

Aside from these drive-through installation lanes, other RFID installation and reloading sites in various locations will remain open.

At NLEX-SCTEX, there will also be drive-through reloading lanes in Balintawak, Mindanao, Bocaue, Angeles and Tipo.

“We will convert some of the remaining cash lanes in all toll plazas of MPTC expressways to RFID installation lanes. At the same time, the off-site customer service stations will continue to operate and install RFID stickers,” MPTC chief of technology and MPT South president and general manager Roberto Bontia said.

Bontia pointed out that the stickers will remain free except for the initial load.

MPTC said it is also aware that this will be a transition period for motorists who have paid cash for the longest time.

“In anticipation, we will have our RFID Assist Squads positioned at the toll plaza as it has always been our priority to help any motorist who would like to use our expressways at any time,” Bautista said.

MPTC operates the North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, Cavite Expressway, C5 Link and Cavite-Laguna Expressway.

San Miguel Corp., the operator of the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road, South Luzon Expressway, the Skyway System, NAIA Expressway and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, on Friday also announced that it is extending the deadline for motorists to shift to RFID until Nov. 30, as many motorists have yet to secure their RFID stickers.

To help curb the spread of COVID-19 and ensure a more efficient flow of traffic, the Department of Transportation has ordered the implementation of 100 percent RFID in all expressways by Nov. 2.

In a statement yesterday, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) confirmed the readiness of toll operators to implement the electronic toll collection system at their respective tollways on Nov. 2.

TRB executive director Abraham Sales said although all expressways would be implementing cashless toll collections, motorists without RFID stickers will still be allowed entry to the toll plaza, but will be led to an area where their vehicles will be provided with the RFID stickers.

“It’s all systems go at the toll roads. All lanes will be RFID lanes,” he said.

“Those without RFID stickers will be allowed entry to the toll plaza and will be led to a nearby area for their RFID subscription before being allowed to proceed with their expressway travel. Further, to avoid overcrowding at toll plazas and to accommodate infrequent toll road users, the operators have extended the RFID installation,” Sales said.