#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PET eyes ruling on VP protest next year
Marcos filed the election protest to contest the victory of Robredo in the election for vice president in 2016.
OVP/Charlie Villegas
PET eyes ruling on VP protest next year
Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - October 25, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC), sitting as the Presidential Election Tribunal (PET), hopes to rule on the election protest filed by former senator Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo before the start in October 2021 of the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the 2022 elections.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta told reporters at a virtual press conference on Friday that he has already reminded the PET of the court’s policy, which is to resolve all election cases before the filing of COCs in October 2021.

“The Supreme Court would like that all election cases should be terminated before the end of the term. That is the policy of the court,” Peralta said when sought for update on the election protest filed by Marcos against Robredo.

“It would still be better... that cases should be decided before the filing of certificates of candidacy, which is October 2021,” he added.

Marcos filed the election protest to contest the victory of Robredo in the election for vice president in 2016.

He asked the PET to nullify Robredo’s proclamation, as well as recount and revise the ballots in 36,465 protested clustered precincts, and nullify the election results for vice president in the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur and Basilan over alleged terrorism, intimidation and harassment of voters, among others.

The PET had already concluded the recount in the three pilot provinces of Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental, which were picked by Marcos himself.

The PET recently required the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) to comment on pending issues in Marcos’ election protest.

VICE PRESIDENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
AMLC, PDEA officials confirm no evidence implicating De Lima in illegal drug trade — lawyer
6 hours ago
Officials from the Anti-Money Laundering Council and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency testified that Senator Leila...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Free speech': Año defends anti-communist ‘persona non grata’ tarpaulins
8 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año defended the tarpaulins put up in various places in Metro Manila declaring communist...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate urged to defund anti-communist task force
By Xave Gregorio | 13 hours ago
The Senate is being urged to defund the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict after its spokesperson got...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breach 367,000
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
The health department recorded another 2,057 coronavirus infections on Saturday. Of the total 367,819 cases in the country,...
Headlines
fbfb
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Quinta' maintains strength
7 hours ago
More areas are now under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression "Quinta" maintained its strength as it moves closer to land
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
TYKFI food security project brings livelihood to Pinoys
58 minutes ago
Dr. Lucio Tan, chairman and president of the Tan Yan Kee Foundation Inc., is pushing for a stronger agricultural production...
Headlines
fbfb
Quinta seen to intensify into storm
By Romina Cabrera | 58 minutes ago
Tropical Depression Quinta is expected to intensify into a storm as it is set to make landfall in the Bicol Region tonight,...
Headlines
fbfb
House hikes 2021 pandemic assistance fund by P6 billion
By Edu Punay | 58 minutes ago
The House of Representatives has increased by P6 billion the financial assistance fund for workers and poor families affected...
Headlines
fbfb
PACC: 7,601 complaints over SAP corruption probed
By Christina Mendez | 58 minutes ago
A total of 7,601 complaints of corruption in the distribution of the government’s Social Amelioration Program or cash...
Headlines
fbfb
MPTC to install RFIDs beyond November 2
By Richmond Mercurio | 58 minutes ago
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. will allow motorists who do not have RFIDs by Nov. 2 to pass through its network of expressways,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with