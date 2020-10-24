More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Quinta' maintains strength

MANILA, Philippines — More areas are now under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression Quinta maintained its strength as it moves closer to land.

PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 over Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Masbate including Ticao and Burias islands, and the southern portion of Quezon.

The state weather bureau said winds between 30 to 60 kilometers per hour can be expected within 36 hours in areas under Signal No. 1.

It added that Signal No. 1 may be raised over Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Mindoro provinces, Romblon and the rest of Quezon by 11 p.m.

PAGASA said that "Quinta" may intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall over Bicol region between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

According to its 11 a.m. bulletin issued today, "Quinta" is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm within 12 hours.

"Quinta" is moving northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

The troughs of Tropical Depression Quinta and Typhoon Pepito, outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over large portions of Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, Bangsamoro, northern Mindanao, Caraga and Quezon.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the center of "Quinta" was spotted 610 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon.