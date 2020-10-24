#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Quinta' maintains strength
Satellite image shows Tropical Depression "Quinta" east of the Bicol region as of 5:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
Release/PAGASA
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Quinta' maintains strength
(Philstar.com) - October 24, 2020 - 5:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — More areas are now under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression Quinta maintained its strength as it moves closer to land.

PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 over Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Masbate including Ticao and Burias islands, and the southern portion of Quezon.

The state weather bureau said winds between 30 to 60 kilometers per hour can be expected within 36 hours in areas under Signal No. 1.

It added that Signal No. 1 may be raised over Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Mindoro provinces, Romblon and the rest of Quezon by 11 p.m.

PAGASA said that "Quinta" may intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall over Bicol region between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

According to its 11 a.m. bulletin issued today, "Quinta" is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm within 12 hours.

"Quinta" is moving northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

The troughs of Tropical Depression Quinta and Typhoon Pepito, outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over large portions of Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, Bangsamoro, northern Mindanao, Caraga and Quezon.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the center of "Quinta" was spotted 610 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon.

PAGASA WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Red Cross won't restart COVID-19 testing until PhilHealth debt paid
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte's assurance that the Philippine Red Cross would...
Headlines
fbfb
Signal No. 1 hoisted over Catanduanes as 'Quinta' strengthens, accelerates
9 hours ago
(Updated 11:53 a.m.) PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 over Catanduanes as Tropical Depression Quinta slightly strenghtened...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate urged to defund anti-communist task force
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
The Senate is being urged to defund the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict after its spokesperson got...
Headlines
fbfb
US Coast Guard to tackle China 'illegal' fishing in South China Sea
8 hours ago
The United States said Friday it will deploy Coast Guard patrol ships in the western Pacific to counter "destabilizing and...
Headlines
fbfb
House probe sought on ABS-CBN blocktime deal
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
Despite its closure, ABS-CBN Corp.’s ordeal may not be over yet, as a congressman is calling for an investigation into...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Quinta
By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Tropical Depression Quinta — the 17th tropical cyclone this year and the fourth for October...
Headlines
fbfb
Envoy says around 70 Filipino seafarers still stranded in China
5 hours ago
Dozens of Filipino seafarers are stranded in Chinese waters while awaiting repatriation, Philippine Ambassador to China Jose...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo partners with USAID, non-profit org to train unemployed, out-of-school youth
6 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo is teaming up with the US Agency for International Development and an education non-profit to...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth to pay Red Cross debt on Monday
9 hours ago
PhilHealth did not mention how much of the more than P930 million balance it would settle, but said in a statement that its...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Name congressmen in DPWH corruption’
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
A ranking congressman yesterday challenged the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission to name the lawmakers allegedly involved...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with