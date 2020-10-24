#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breach 367,000
Passengers seen inside a jeep in Tandang Sora Jeep Terminal in Visayas Ave., Quezon City on Oct. 14, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breach 367,000
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - October 24, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — After recording another 2,057 infections on Saturday, the health department said the national coronavirus caseload has topped 367,000. 

Of the total 367,819 infections recorded, 47,773 are classified by the Department of Health as active. The Philippines has also posted 313,112 recoveries, 442 of which were recorded on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in the country rose to 6,934, after another 19 fatalities were logged by the DOH. 

This week, the daily recorded cases managed to stay below the 2,000 mark for four days straight — a streak which broke today — but it is unclear if this is a sign of progress or a result of the country's bogged down testing capacity. 

While the government has long touted the country's supposedly robust testing capacity, data paints a different picture. 

According to Statista, a business data platform, among the 31 countries most impacted by coronavirus, the Philippines is 27th in the rate of tests conducted — having screened only 40,447 tests per million of its population.

In addition to this, the Philippine Red Cross recently halted coronavirus testing due to the state-run insurer's failure to make payments — causing testing numbers to slump to the lowest level in three months. 

Data from the health department showed that the total samples tested from Sunday to Wednesday dipped below the 30,000-mark which is the government's daily target. As a consequence, fewer people were likewise tested.

In October 18 alone, four days since the Red Cross stopped testing, samples processed dropped to just 18,810, the lowest since July 12. By number of people, 17,177 individuals were tested that day, also the lowest since July 12.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. on Friday night said it would pay its debt to the PRC on Monday. The agency failed to disclose how much of the more than P930 million balance it would settle, but said in a statement that its payment “should enable the PRC to immediately resume its testing of swab specimen of concerned sectors which PhilHealth pays for.”

— with reports from Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Red Cross won't restart COVID-19 testing until PhilHealth debt paid
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte's assurance that the Philippine Red Cross would...
Headlines
fbfb
Signal No. 1 hoisted over Catanduanes as 'Quinta' strengthens, accelerates
7 hours ago
(Updated 11:53 a.m.) PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 over Catanduanes as Tropical Depression Quinta slightly strenghtened...
Headlines
fbfb
House probe sought on ABS-CBN blocktime deal
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
Despite its closure, ABS-CBN Corp.’s ordeal may not be over yet, as a congressman is calling for an investigation into...
Headlines
fbfb
US Coast Guard to tackle China 'illegal' fishing in South China Sea
7 hours ago
The United States said Friday it will deploy Coast Guard patrol ships in the western Pacific to counter "destabilizing and...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Name congressmen in DPWH corruption’
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
A ranking congressman yesterday challenged the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission to name the lawmakers allegedly involved...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Envoy says around 70 Filipino seafarers still stranded in China
3 hours ago
Dozens of Filipino seafarers are stranded in Chinese waters while awaiting repatriation, Philippine Ambassador to China Jose...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo partners with USAID, non-profit org to train unemployed, out-of-school youth
5 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo is teaming up with the US Agency for International Development and an education non-profit to...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth to pay Red Cross debt on Monday
7 hours ago
PhilHealth did not mention how much of the more than P930 million balance it would settle, but said in a statement that its...
Headlines
fbfb
Government suspends visa issuance to young ‘retirees’
By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
he Philippine Retirement Authority , an agency attached to the Department of Tourism, has suspended the issuance and processing...
Headlines
fbfb
Motorcycle crimes drop by 57.93 percent – PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Operations of motorcycle-riding criminals during the community quarantine went down by 57.93 percent, the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with