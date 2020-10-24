#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Lawyers trimmed down for oral arguments on terror law
During yesterday’s press conference marking his first year as head of the SC, Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said they have suggested to the female member-in-charge of the 37 petitions filed against the ATL to identify the common issues raised by the petitioners against the law with the hope it would reduce the number of participants once oral arguments begin.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Lawyers trimmed down for oral arguments on terror law
Evelyn Macairan (The Philippine Star) - October 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines  — To trim down the number of lawyers who would represent 37 petitioners in the oral arguments on the Anti-Terrorism Law (ATL), the Supreme Court (SC) is requiring the petitioners to assign one lawyer to argue on their behalf for each common issue they raised against the law.

During yesterday’s press conference marking his first year as head of the SC, Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said they have suggested to the female member-in-charge of the 37 petitions filed against the ATL to identify the common issues raised by the petitioners against the law with the hope it would reduce the number of participants once oral arguments begin.

“We are now in the process of decision writing for two weeks. The problem with too many petitions, there were so many issues that were raised, so what we suggested to the member-in-charge during this time is to come up with the issues, what are the common issues. We would lump the common issues and list them down,” Peralta said.

He said, “We cannot proceed with the oral argument if we have not yet determined what actually are the issues.”

By having one person assigned for each issue, they would avoid repetitive questions being raised.

The SC member-in-charge accepted the suggestion and they are hoping that the list of issues would be ready by the time they resume regular session on Nov. 3.

“I hope she will be ready to submit to us the issues to be argued and then set the preliminary conference, since we have also to consult,” the Chief Justice added.

He admitted at first they thought that only five petitions would be filed against the ATL. But after announcing that they were tentatively planning on holding the oral arguments sometime third week of September, the number of petitioners ballooned to 37 and they had to put the oral arguments on hold.

Peralta added they might also invite one or two amici curiae or friends of the court, who are not a party to the case, to lend their expertise on the matter.

“I think that before the middle of November, we can already agree on the date of the oral argument,” he said.

Thirty-seven petitioners raised before the SC the constitutional infirmities of the ATL as well as its provisions that are violative of human rights.

Related video:

SC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House probe sought on ABS-CBN blocktime deal
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
Despite its closure, ABS-CBN Corp.’s ordeal may not be over yet, as a congressman is calling for an investigation into...
Headlines
fbfb
1,923 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines’ total tally to over 365,000
By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
This is the fourth consecutive day that the number of new cases hovered below 2,000.
Headlines
fbfb
PRA suspends processing of Special Resident Retiree’s Visas amid review
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
The Board of Trustees of the Philippine Retirement Agency, an attached agency of the Department of Tourism, on Friday announced...
Headlines
fbfb
Red Cross won't restart COVID-19 testing until PhilHealth debt paid
By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte's assurance that the Philippine Red Cross would...
Headlines
fbfb
Chief justice says SC 'tried its best' in case of jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
The Supreme Court was not remiss in the case of jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino, who gave birth in government custody and...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
‘Name congressmen in DPWH corruption’
By Edu Punay | 2 hours ago
A ranking congressman yesterday challenged the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission to name the lawmakers allegedly involved...
Headlines
fbfb
Government suspends visa issuance to young ‘retirees’
By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
he Philippine Retirement Authority , an agency attached to the Department of Tourism, has suspended the issuance and processing...
Headlines
fbfb
Motorcycle crimes drop by 57.93 percent – PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Operations of motorcycle-riding criminals during the community quarantine went down by 57.93 percent, the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbfb
DND chief to Parlade: Back claims vs celebrities
By Romina Cabrera | 2 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana will convene the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict to discuss...
Headlines
fbfb
Quezon City to host 2020 virtual Metro Manila filmfest
By Ricky Lo | 2 hours ago
As the adage goes, the show must go on, and not even a pandemic can stop it.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with