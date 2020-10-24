Public transport measures vs COVID-19 seen adequate – SWS

MANILA, Philippines — Sixty percent of Filipino adults consider the public transportation owners’ actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among their drivers and passengers to be “adequate,” a recent mobile survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) revealed.

Twenty-seven percent, on the other hand, think they were “inadequate,” while 13 percent were undecided, according to the SWS poll, taken from Sept. 17 to 20.

SWS said 56 percent of the survey respondents are vehicle owners, while 44 percent do not own any type of vehicle.

Among vehicle owners, 62 percent find public transportation owners’ actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among their drivers and passengers “adequate,” higher than the 57 percent among non-vehicle owners, the survey said.

By area, only 51 percent of adults in Metro Manila say the public transportation owners’ actions to prevent the spread of the virus among their drivers and passengers were “adequate.”

In comparison, about six out of 10 in areas outside of Metro Manila consider it to be adequate: 64 percent in the Visayas, 62 percent in Mindanao and 59 percent in balance Luzon.

The percentage of those who consider the public transportation owners’ actions to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 among their drivers and passengers to be “adequate” was significantly lower among those 35 years old and above, ranging from 54 percent to 59 percent, than among the 18-34-year-olds, ranging from 62 percent to 67 percent.