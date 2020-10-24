Filipino scientist picked for 2023 sustainable developement report

MANILA, Philippines — Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña celebrated yesterday the appointment of a Filipino as one of 15 scientists who will draft the 2023 Global Sustainable Development Report (GSDR).

“I am very happy about the announcement that our very own Dr. Jaime C. Montoya, executive director of the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development, has been appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General,” Dela Peña said.

The 15 scientists were selected by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to author the GSDR and conduct a follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Produced every four years, the UN’s GSDR aims to employ scientific perspectives in guiding policymakers on the state of global sustainable development and serve as a “strong evidence-based instrument” in eradicating poverty.

The report will also feed the “high-level global review” of the 2030 Agenda at the United Nations in September 2030.

The designation of the independent group, which now includes Montoya, followed an extensive consultation process that involved nominations from UN member-states which concluded in December 2019.

According to the UN’s official website, the group of 15 eminent scientists is a diverse one that covers a wide range of disciplines, expertise and backgrounds.

They are: John Agard (Trinidad and Tobago), Kaltham Ali Al-Ghanim (Qatar), Sergey Bobylev (Russian Federation), Opha Pauline Dube, (Botswana), Ibrahima Hathie (Senegal), Norichika Kanie (Japan), Nyovani Janet Madise (Malawi), Shirin Malekpour (Australia), J. Jaime Miranda (Peru), Jiahua Pan (China), Åsa Persson (Sweden), Ambuj Sagar (India), Imme Scholz (Germany), Nancy Shackell (Canada) and the Philippines’ Montoya.