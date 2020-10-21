Filipinos abroad positive for COVID-19 reach 11,186 with 8 new cases reported

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos abroad who have contracted the coronavirus are now at 11,186, as officials report eight new cases on Wednesday.

The foreign affairs department said the additional infections came from only the Americas and Asia and the Pacific.

Fatalities, meanwhile, stayed at 815 with no new deaths reported today. Some 3,127 are still receiving treatment, while 7,244 have already been discharged.

The Middle East accounts for the most number of Filipino patients at 7,369, followed by Asia with 1,786.

Europe, which had been named by the World Health Organization as the epicenter of the virus, has some 1,215 Filipinos infected.

Ten countries in the Americas has kept its infections to 816, with 179 deaths and 156 recoveries.

Globally, the number of coronavirus infections is now at 40.8 million, with over 1.1 million deaths, both the highest in the United States.

The Philippines accounts for 362,243 infections, as health officials report 1,509 new cases, with the death toll now at 6,747. — Christian Deiparine