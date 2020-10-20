PAGASA: 'Pepito' slightly intensifies with landfall in Aurora seen Tuesday night

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said Tropical Storm Pepito (international name Saudel) has slightly intensified as it is set to make its first landfall in the country over Aurora on Tuesday night.

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Pepito, the 16th storm to hit the country this year, was sighted at 110 km east of Baler in Auroral with a speed of 30 kph west northwestward.

It now has a maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are still hoisted in the following areas:

Signal No. 2

La Union

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Aurora

southern portion of Isabela (Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Santiago City, Cordon)

southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem, Tagudin)

northern portion of Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Botolan, Cabangan)

northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar)

Signal No. 1

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

the rest of northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real)

the rest of Zambales

Pepito is seen to further intensify into a severe tropical storm by Thursday before it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility on that day.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected as well tonight until Wednesday morning over Central Luzon, MIMAROPA, Camarines Norte, Quezon, mainland Cagayan, La Union aside from areas under the tropical cyclone wind signal.

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro will meanwhile see light to moderate with occasional heavy rains.

Forecast Position

Wednesday afternoon: 275 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Thursday afternoon: 520 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Friday afternoon: 695 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Saturday afternoon: 1,040 km West of Northern Luzon



???????— Christian Deiparine