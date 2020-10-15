#VACCINEWATCHPH
DFA says 1 more country in Africa reported Filipino COVID-19 case
Passengers line up in counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay in this undated file photo
The STAR/file
(Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 6:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials on Thursday said there are now 81 countries abroad with Filipino coronavirus patients, after another country in Africa reported a case to push the total count to 11,141. 

DFA's latest bulletin showed 24 more Filipinos contracting the COVID-19 with no new deaths and three recoveries. 

To date, there have been 811 Filipino deaths with 7,175 recovered and 3,155 still receiving treatment. 

"[We] shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible," the department said. 

With Thursday's development, there are now 32 countries in the Middle East and Africa reporting 7,364 Filipinos infected. The region also leads in deaths at 529, and the number of patients who got well at 4,540.

In the Asia Pacific, there are now 1,755 cases, with recoveries at 1,226 and fatalities at nine. 

Europe, which had been dubbed by the World Health Organization as the "epicenter" of the COVID-19, accounts for 1,211 Filipino patients, with 95 deaths and 173 recoveries. 

The American continent in 10 countries, meanwhile, have 811 infections, with 466 recoveries and 178 deaths. 

At home, Philippine coronavirus cases have reached 348,698, with 6,479 deaths and 294,161 recoveries. — Christian Deiparine

