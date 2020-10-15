All wind signals lifted as 'Ofel' moves over West Philippine Sea — PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said all tropical cyclone wind signals in the country have been lifted as Tropical Depression Ofel moves over the West Philippines Sea, away from land.

“Ofel” was last seen 170 west northwest of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro or 150 km west of Tanauan City, Batangas, heading west at 20 kph.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA said there is an “increasing likelihood” that the tropical depression will weaken into a low pressure area within the next 12 to 24 hours over the West Philippine Sea.

While TCWS No. 1 is lifted for all localities, occasional gusts may still be experienced over Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental and Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands) due to “Ofel” and the southwest monsoon.

Gusty conditions associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow will be also experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and the coastal and mountainous areas of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan Valley.

Weather forecasters also said that moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Aurora.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect mainland Cagayan Valley, CAR and the rest of Central Luzon due to “Ofel” and over Occidental Mindoro and Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo and Kalayaan Islands) due to southwest monsoon.

Gale warning is in effect over the entire seaboard of northern Luzon and the seaboard of Aurora due to rough to very rough seas associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow, making sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small sea vessels.

Meanwhile, moderate to rough seas due to the tropical depression and the southwest monsoon will be experienced over the seaboards of Zambales, Bataan, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan.

Forecast position

Friday morning: 730 km west of Subic Bay (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico