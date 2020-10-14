'Ofel' seen to make landfall 4th over Oriental Mindoro

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ofel may make its fourth landfall this time over Oriental Mindoro by Wednesday night or Thursday morning as it moves toward the Marinduque to Romblon Area, state weather PAGASA said.

The weather bureau in its 8 p.m. bulletin said Ofel will move west-northwestward or westward over Southern Luzon and is seen to reach the West Philippine Sea on Thursday morning.

Ofel maintained its maximum sustained winds of 45 kmh and gustiness of 55 kmh, with its movement westward still at 15 kmh.

At around 4 p.m., weather forecasters said it was spotted at 125 km west of Juban in Sorsogon or 70 km East Northeast of Romblon, Romblon.

The tropical depression made three landfalls on Wednesday, first in Can-avid in Eastern Samar (2:30 a.m.), Matnog in Sorsogon (6 a.m.) and in Burias Island, Masbate (12 p.m.).

Still, Ofel is expected to remain a tropical depression and will bring moderate to heavy with occasional intense rains over CALABARZON, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, Romblon, and Mindoro Provinces.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are also seen in Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, Mindanao, Palawan, Cagayan, Isabela and the rest of the Bicol Region both due to Ofel and to the Southewest Monsoon or Habagat.

PAGASA says flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or continuous rainfaill "especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards."

Ofel is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by the morning or afternoon of Friday, October 16.

The following areas are still under PAGASA's Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

Batangas

Southern portion of Laguna (Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Rizal, San Pablo City, Calauan, Alaminos, Los Baños, Bay, Magdalena)

Central and southern portions of Quezon (Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, Mulanay, San Francisco, Catanauan, Lopez, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Atimonan, Tayabas City, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Gumaca, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Plaridel, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio)

Calamian Islands

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands)

Forecast Position