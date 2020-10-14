#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 reach 11,117, death toll at 811
In this Sept. 23, 2020, photo, officials of the Philippine Embassy in Thailand assist 240 Filipinos at Suvarnabhumi Airport as they check in to their flight back to Manila.
Release/DFA
Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 reach 11,117, death toll at 811
(Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 8:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus have reached 11,117, with the death toll reaching 811 as of Wednesday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in a bulletin said nine new cases, including one fatality and two recoveries were reported from Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East. 

The Middle East still has the most number of Filipino COVID-19 patients, reaching 7,365 cases followed by Asia with 1,742. 

Europe, meanwhile, accounts for 1,209 infections, while the American continent has 810 cases. 

Figures from the department showed that some 7,172 have so far recovered, while 3,134 are still undergoing treatment. 

At home, coronavirus cases have reached 346,536, with 6,449 dead and 293,860 recovered, per health officials' daily update. 

There are now 38,195,651 individuals infected with the deadly respiratory disease which originated from Wuhan City in China. Global deaths have also reached 1,087,343, according to the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine. 

The United States leads in both, with over 7.8 million cases and more than 215,000 deaths, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.

Manila, which holds the highest number of infections in the Southeast Asian region, is at the 18th spot in the world in terms of cases. — Christian Deiparine

COVID-19 OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Bayaran kayo’: DENR slams UP scientists critical of Manila Bay dolomite project
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In a statement Tuesday, the UP Marine Science Institute Antiporda’s accusation, saying that the scientific advice and...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace tells UP, UST experts to stop publicizing quarantine status recommendations
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
Malacañang on Tuesday said a group of experts from universities should refrain from publicizing their recommendations...
Headlines
fbfb
Taliptip: A long goodbye where the sea will soon meet the sky
9 hours ago
Headlines
COA: Of 44 smartphones NTC bought, only 4 used as intended
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
State auditors found that of the 44 Samsung Galaxy phones purchased by the National Telecommunications Commission, only four...
Headlines
fbfb
'Gross injustice' as 'heartless' execs, court give jailed activist 6 hours to mourn dead child
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
"With all that Reina Mae has been through, that court order of three days is not even enough consolation,” Kapatid...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Ofel' seen to make landfall 4th over Oriental Mindoro
42 minutes ago
Tropical Depression Ofel may make its fourth landfall this time over Oriental Mindoro by Wednesday night or Thursday morning...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED funding for 'Tulong Dunong' 2020 realigned for virus response
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Funds for supposedly new scholars of the Commission on Higher Education's "Tulong Dunong" program this 2020 have been realigned...
Headlines
fbfb
DND's P500-M proposed cybersecurity budget undermined by AFP-Dito deal — Hontiveros
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
"Be circumspect. Isn't it foolish to allow a foreign entity, one with which we have territorial disputes, to put up a telco...
Headlines
fbfb
Chief Justice Peralta wants DENR to submit studies, findings on dolomite effects on people
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Wednesday asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to submit a report on...
Headlines
fbfb
DOTr to require UV lights, plastic barriers in PUVs
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"This is effective immediately to increase the current capacity of our public utility vehicles," she said. "There's also an...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with