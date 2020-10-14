Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 reach 11,117, death toll at 811

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus have reached 11,117, with the death toll reaching 811 as of Wednesday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in a bulletin said nine new cases, including one fatality and two recoveries were reported from Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East.

The Middle East still has the most number of Filipino COVID-19 patients, reaching 7,365 cases followed by Asia with 1,742.

Europe, meanwhile, accounts for 1,209 infections, while the American continent has 810 cases.

Figures from the department showed that some 7,172 have so far recovered, while 3,134 are still undergoing treatment.

At home, coronavirus cases have reached 346,536, with 6,449 dead and 293,860 recovered, per health officials' daily update.

There are now 38,195,651 individuals infected with the deadly respiratory disease which originated from Wuhan City in China. Global deaths have also reached 1,087,343, according to the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

The United States leads in both, with over 7.8 million cases and more than 215,000 deaths, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.

Manila, which holds the highest number of infections in the Southeast Asian region, is at the 18th spot in the world in terms of cases. — Christian Deiparine