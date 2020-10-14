#VACCINEWATCHPH
Track of Tropical Depression Ofel.
Release/PAGASA
'Ofel' makes third landfall in Masbate, seen to exit PAR by Oct. 16
(Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 2:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Wednesday afternoon said Tropical Depression Ofel has made another landfall this time in Burias Island in Masbate as it maintains its strength to exit by Friday, October 16. 

The weather bureau's latest bulletin said "Ofel", the 15th storm to hit the country, still has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilomters per hour and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Its center was last spotted at 105 kilometers west of Juban, Sorsogon at around 1 p.m., with a speed of 10 kph moving westward. 

"Ofel" first made landfall in Can-avid in eastern Samar early Wednesday, followed by another in Matnog in Sorgoson. 

"[It] is forecast to remain a tropical depression while crossing the Southern Luzon area," PAGASA said. "However, this weather disturbance is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm after emerging over the West Philippine Sea."

The tropical depression is seen to reach Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro by Thursday, and is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Aurora, Marinduque, Romblon and Mindoro provinces. 

Metro Manila will also experience light to moderate and occasional heavy rains along with Cagayan Valley, CAR and the rest of Central Luzon. 

"The Southwest Monsoon will bring moderate to heavy rains over Caraga, Davao Region, and Sarangani, and light to moderate with at times heavy rains may prevail over the rest of Mindanao," weather forecasters added. 

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains in the following areas: 

  • Batangas
  • southern portion of Laguna (Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Rizal, San Pablo City, Calauan, Alaminos, Los Baños, Bay, Magdalena)
  • Central and southern portions of Quezon (Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, Mulanay, San Francisco, Catanauan, Lopez, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Atimonan, Tayabas City, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Gumaca, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Plaridel, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio)
  • Calamian Islands
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands)

Forecast Position

  • Thursday morning: 290 km West of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro
  • Friday morning:735 km West of Southern Luzon 
  • Saturday morning: 1,275 km West of Southern Luzon 

— Christian Deiparine

PHILIPPINE ATMOSPHERIC GEOPHYSICAL AND ASTRONOMICAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION
