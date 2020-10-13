Paolo Duterte gets plum post in House as dust settles from speakership row

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City) received a plum post Tuesday as the dust from the speakership row begins to settle.

The presidential son was elected to chair the House Committee on Accounts upon motion of Rep. Juan Pablo “Rimpy” Bondoc (Pampanga), which no one objected to. Duterte is replacing Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino (Cavite).

His election to the panel that handles the budget of the House of Representatives came after his resignation as deputy speaker amid the bitter speakership squabble between the two lawmakers he calls his friends, Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque).

Duterte said he would not take sides between Cayetano and Velasco, but the latter thanked the presidential son, along with his sister, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, and Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, for their support in his speakership bid.

Rep. Duterte had also threatened to declare vacant the speakership and the 22 deputy speaker posts after several lawmakers complained to him about supposedly inequitable allocations in the proposed 2021 budget.

Grumblings from lawmakers about the budget triggered a power struggle in the House, which resulted in Cayetano being booted out from his post and replaced by Velasco in an unprecedented session held outside of Batasang Pambansa.