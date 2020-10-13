#VACCINEWATCHPH
Cabinet approves 'gradual expansion' of persons allowed to go out
Commuters are seen queueing in this October 1, 2020 photo.
The STAR/Edd Gumaban
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government on Tuesday announced that it will let more people go out despite the pandemic still ongoing as it eases the age group restriction allowed to leave their homes, saying the move would unlikely add to the country's more than 344,000 coronavirus cases. 

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque at a Palace briefing said the Cabinet has approved the gradual expansion of individuals allowed to go out, with the recommended 15 to 65-year-olds from the original 21 to 60-year-olds. 

Roque, however, said the age group is not yet final, with the IATF still to finalize the move. 

The government's latest pronouncement comes as it looks to revive the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with increasing the capacity of passengers in public transport. 

Guidelines set by the IATF had prohibited those below 21 and those 60 and above, those with preexisting conditions or risk as well as pregnant women from going out, except for buying essential goods or reporting to work. 

Shorter curfew hours and multiple work shifts were also approved to allow more employees and consumers "to contribute to the economy," along with the eventual expansion of business establishments' capacity from 75% to 100%. 

Roque also sought to downplay the threat of another spike in virus cases as a result of the Cabinet's decision, saying the public is already aware of following the prescribed health protocols.

"We don't think so," he said in Filipino. "We believe that after six or seven months of lockdown, people already know what to do."

Chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier this month announced that the country's overall strategy to combat the pandemic will now focus on "sustaining gains" from its virus response in a transition to the "new normal." 

Philippines to shift to third phase of National Action Plan vs COVID-19

On Tuesday, health officials reported 1,990 new infections, which pushed the Philippines' total to 344,713. 

The death toll has also reached 6,372 with 40 more people adding to the fatalities, while 327 recoveries were added to bring the count to 293,383. 

