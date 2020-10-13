1,990 new COVID-19 cases bring Philippine tally to over 344,000

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 344,713 Tuesday after the Department of Health reported nearly 2,000 infections.

The DOH announced 1,990 new COVID-19 infections, of which 92% occurred within the last two weeks. The day before, the country logged over 3,000 additional cases after a week of reporting daily new cases at the 2,000 level.

Metro Manila was still the top source of newly-reported cases with 580. Cavite came in second with 114, followed by Rizal with 105, Laguna with 100 and Misamis Oriental with 94.

The department also registered 327 new recoveries, with the country’s recovery count rising to 293,383.

The death toll, however, reached 6,372 as 40 more people succumbed to the disease. Most of the additional fatalities were from Western Visayas (13) and Calabarzon (10).

Excluding recoveries and deaths, 44,958 are active cases in the Philippines.

Tuesday's figures were based on the data from all except 17 testing laboratories.

More than 3.94 million people have been tested for coronavirus in the country.

The DOH said the country's 10.03% positivity rate—or the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 out of the total number of persons tested—still needs "improvement." It was double the less than 5% benchmark of the World Health Organization.

With over 344,000 cumulative infections, the Philippines has the most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. It also ranks 18th globally in terms of coronavirus infections.

COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 1.079 million victims from more than 37 million recorded infections since the virus emerged in China late last year.