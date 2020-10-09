#VACCINEWATCHPH
Reenacted budget in 2021 seen to hit pandemic response in virus-hit Philippines
Medical workers screen patients for possible COVID-19 before admission at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City on April 18, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Reenacted budget in 2021 seen to hit pandemic response in virus-hit Philippines
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 8:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country's health chief on Friday gave a grim warning that the government's coronavirus response would be the victim of a reenacted budget in 2021 due to the ongoing political impasse in Congress. 

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig) had suspended the House's session until November 16 after the chamber passed on second reading the bill on next year's spending plan.

It had left no chance for rival Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) to call for a vote to assert the speakership under their term-sharing deal which was supposedly to take place in October 14. 

At a budget hearing in the Senate, Secretary Francisco Duque III said the agency could not afford to operate under a reenacted budget as he noted that even their proposed funding for 2021 is already lacking. 

"Malaki po ang tama nito sa COVID response," he said. "Ang budget natin ng 2021 mayroon po tayong 27 percent na pagtaas at kapag na -reenact ito, we cannot afford because under the circumstances...kulang pa nga po ito kung tutuusin."

(Our virus response will be hit badly if this happens. We have a 27% increase in our funding in 2021 and if budget gets reenacted, we will not be able to afford under the circumstances. Our proposed budget next year is not even enough.) 

The health department has an approved P203 billion funding for 2021, as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. 

Many have relayed concerns that this is not enough for the virus response, with other agencies such as public works, the interior and defense departments getting more budget than health. 

Duque said other health-related programs such as responding to vaccine preventable diseases like measles, polio and hepatitis could also be affected by a reenacted budget. 

"Doon naman tayo magkakaroon ng mataas na kaso. Talo [at] mahihirapan talaga," he added. 

(It's possible that we will see high cases from those diseases if this happens. It will be really difficult.) 

Health officials this week warned that the Philippines may face a measles outbreak in 2021, spelling trouble for a country hit badly by the COVID-19. 

Coronavirus cases on Friday are now at 334,770, with 6,152 deaths. Officials reported nearly 3,000 new infections on this day. 

In the said budget hearing, Sen. Pia Cayetano sought to refute the possibility of having a reenacted budget. 

"This talk on reenacted budget does not help any of us. It just fuels the political charade," the sister of the House speaker said. "I think our leaders are responsibile enough to know, and we don't even have to be reminded. No one here wants a reenacted budget."

President Rodrigo Duterte has called for a special session of Congress next week to continue budget deliberations, a day after his warning that he will take matters to his own hands if the passage of the spending plan is delayed. 

